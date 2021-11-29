HUNTINGTON — Rematch, anyone?
Huntington High and Cabell Midland are ranked first and second, respectively, in Class AAAA in the first West Virginia Associated Press girls high school basketball poll. The Highlanders, who received nine first-place votes, and Knights, who picked up the other No. 1 nod, met in the state championship game last season, with HHS winning 58-49.
“Another state championship,” Huntington High forward and Alderson Broaddus signee Imani Hickman said of the goal this season.
The Highlanders return Hickman, Kent State signee and Gatorade Player of the Year Dionna Gray and several others who were significant contributors to last season’s 14-1 team. Huntington High opens at 7 p.m. Friday at Capital.
Cabell Midland brings back four starters — Kaedlee Potter, Jayda Allie, Rylee Allie and Jazmyn Wheeler — from its 14-4 season, along with Sophi Aldridge and others who saw playing time. The Knights open at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jefferson.
George Washington is third, followed by Morgantown, Woodrow Wilson, Parkersburg, Greenbrier East, Martinsburg and, in a tie for 10th, Bridgeport and Buckhannon-Upsher. Jefferson, Capital, Parkersburg South, Hurricane, University and Spring Valley received votes.
In Class AAA, Wayne is fifth, Winfield seventh and Lincoln County eighth. Fairmont Senior garnered eight first-place votes to top the poll. No. 2 Nitro was awarded the other two No. 1 votes. North Marion is third and Logan fourth. PikeView is No. 6, Hampshire No. 9 and Midland Trail No. 10. Lewis County, Sissonville, Independence, Sady Spring, East Fairmont, Philip Barbour, Keyser, Herbert Hoover, Wheeling Central, Lincoln and Elkins picked up votes.
Wyoming East is No. 1 in Class AA with nine first-place votes. Parkersburg Catholic, which was No. 1 in one ballot, is seconds. Frankfort and Williamstown are tied for third, ahead of Petersburg, Charleston Catholic, St. Marys, Mingo Central, Ritchie County and Ravenswood. Summers County, Chapmanville, Trinity Christian, Poca and Roane County.
Class A is the most-unsettled of the four classes, with No. 1 Tug Valley (4), No. 2 Cameron (1), No. 3 Tucker County (1), No. 4 Huntington St. Joe (4) and No. 5 Calhoun County (1) receiving first-place votes. Gilmer County is No. 6, followed by Webster County, River View, James Monroe and Weirton Madonna. Pendleton County, Tolsia, Sherman, Doddridge County, Clay-Battelle, Wahama and Man received votes.
Huntington St. Joe opens its season at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home vs. Raceland.