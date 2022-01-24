HUNTINGTON -- Earlier this week, a website covering girls high school basketball in West Virginia listed Huntington as owning a 9-1 record when actually the Highlanders are 9-0.
"I watched Cabell Midland play, but I didn't know we lost a game we didn't even play just because I was in the gym," Huntington coach Lonnie Lucas said with a chuckle.
The error didn't matter to Associated Press poll voters, as the reigning state champion Highlanders received all 10 first-place votes and 100 pollpoints to rank No. 1 in Class AAAA. Morgantown (12-2, 84) remained second, despite losing at Cabell Midland (8-3, 80), which moved up one spot to third. Wheeling Park (13-2, 75) was fourth, falling two spots from a tie with Morgantown after losing to Cabell Midland. Greenbrier East (8-1, 53) was fifth.
Princeton, Capital, Buckhannon-Upshur, Parkersburg and George Washington make up the remainder of the top 10. Spring Valley picked up one 10th-place vote.
In Class AA, Wayne (10-2, 7) jumped from second to third behind unanimous No. 1 Fairmont Senior (12-0) and second-ranked North Marion (9-1, 82). Logan, Nitro, Robert C. Byrd, East Fairmont, Philip Barbour, PikeView and Ripley round out the top 10. Winfield was 11th.
In Class A, Tolsia (11-1, 75) climbed from fourth to third behind No. 1 Gilmer County (12-0, 100) and Cameron (11-2, 89). Tucker County, Clay-Battelle, Webster County and Doddridge County were fourth through seventh, respectively. Huntington St. Joe (2-6, 38) dipped from sixth to eighth, ahead of Calhoun County and Tug Valley.
Parkersburg Catholic (8-0, 100) was the No. 1 choice of all 10 voters in Class AA. Petersburg (11-1, 81) was second, followed by Wyoming East, Frankfort, St. Marys, Summers County, Charleston Catholic, Mingo Central, Ritchie County and Chapmanville.
In the boys poll, Huntington St. Joe (8-3) held the third spot in Class A, while Huntington (7-5) slipped two notches to No. 8 in Class AAAA.
Greater Beckley Christian (8-1, 100) was a unanimous No. 1 in Class A, with James Monroe (11-1, 88) second, the Irish (8-3, 66) third, and defending state champion Man (2-2, 60) tied with Tucker County (5-2) for fourth. Tug Valley, Tygarts Valley, Webster County, Pendleton County and Greenbrier West rounded out the top 10.
Morgantown (7-3, 98) picked up nine of 10 first-place votes to sit atop Class AAAA. Jefferson (8-0, 87) garnered the other No. 1 vote to rank second. Parkersburg South (10-1, 85) was third, followed by South Charleston, George Washington, Capital, Hedgesville, Huntington Musselman and Spring Mills. Cabell Midland received one 10th-place vote.
Logan (9-0, 98) was No. 1 in Class AAA after earning eight first-place nods. Shady Spring (8-1, 88) was second and Fairmont Senior (8-0, 80) third, with each being No. 1 on one ballot. Wheeling Central, Winfield, Elkins, Herbert Hoover, Grafton, East Fairmont and Berkeley Springs make up the rest of the top 10.
Poca (10-1, 100) was a unanimous No. 1 in Class AA. St. Mary's (11-0, 89) was second, followed by Williamstown, Ravenswood, South Harrison, Chapmanville, Mingo Central, Charleston Catholic and Wyoming East.