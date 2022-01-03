HUNTINGTON -- The New River CTC Invitational landed a marquee matchup when it scheduled Huntington High vs. Cabell Midland for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The first in-season West Virginia Associated Press girls basketball poll, released Monday, has defending state champion Huntington High (6-0) at No. 1 and state runner-up Cabell Midland (6-2) at No. 3. The Highlanders received all 10 first-place votes for 100 points. The Knights garnered 73 points.
Morgantown (7-0, 85 points)) is second. Wheeling Park, Greenbrier East, Buckhannon-Upshur, Princeton, Capital, George Washington and Parkersburg make up the rest of the top 10. Spring Valley and Hurricane received votes.
In Class A, Tolsia (6-0, 53) is tied with Tug Valley (0-3, one first-place vote) at No. 4. Huntington St. Joe (2-6) is tied with Doddridge County (6-1) for sixth. Gilmer County (7-0, 95) is No. 1, followed by Cameron and Tucker County. Clay-Battelle, Webster County and Calhoun County round out the top 10.
In Class AAA, Wayne (3-1, 51) is fifth. Fairmont Senior (8-0) is a unanimous No. 1. North Marion is second, Logan third and Nitro fourth. PikeView, Philip Barbour, east Fairmont, Robert C. Byrd and Winfield fill out the resto of the top 10.
Parkersburg Catholic (7-0, 99) tops Class AA. Frankfort is second and Wyoming East, which earned on first-place vote), third. Petersburg, St. Mary's Mingo Central, Ritchie County, Charleston Catholic, Summers County and Williamstown make up the rest of the top 10.
Boys poll
Huntington High (3-3, 16) and Cabell Midland (3-2) are even closer in the boys poll, as both are tied with University at No. 8 in Class AAAA. Morgantown (3-0, 82) is No. 1 with six first-place votes. No. 2 Jefferson picked up one No. 1 nod, as did No. 3 George Washington and No. 5 Hedgesville. Parkersburg South is fourth South Charleston sixth and Musselman seventh.
In Class A, Huntington St. Joe (3-1, 48) is tied with Webster County (3-1) for fifth. Greater Beckley Christian is No. 1 in Class A, followed by James Monroe, Man and Tug Valley. Greenbrier West, Tucker County, Tygarts Valley and Clay-Battelle round out the division.
Logan is No. 1 in Class AAA, followed by Fairmont Senior, Shady Spring, Winfield, Wheeling Central, Herbert Hoover, Berkeley Springs, Elkins, Nitro and East Fairmont. Poca (5-1, 89) is atop Class AA. St. Mary's is second, ahead of Williamstown, Bluefield, Ravenswood, South Harrison, Charleston Catholic, Chapmanville, Mingo Central and Wyoming East.