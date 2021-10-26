Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow (3) drops back to pass as Cabell Midland linebacker Tevin Taylor (21) applies pressure during a high school football game Sept. 10 at Bob Sang Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington High, Cabell Midland and Spring Valley are about as close to one another in the rankings as they were on the football field.
Huntington High is No. 2, Cabell Midland No. 3 and Spring Valley No. 8 in Class AAA in the West Virginia Secondary School high school football rankings, released Tuesday.
The Highlanders defeated the Knights 21-17 and the Timberwolves 9-6, and Cabell Midland topped Spring Valley 28-19, this season. The trio is bunched up behind No. 1 Martinsburg (9-0, 16.44 points) in the rankings. The Bulldogs play at Spring Valley (6-2, 10.5) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Huntington High (9-0, 15.78) and Cabell Midland (8-1, 13.44) are off this week.
The top 16 teams at the regular season qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight awarded home games.
Bridgeport, University, Jefferson and Princeton are fourth through seventh. Greenbrier East is ninth, South Charleston and George Washington are tied for 10th. Hurricane (5-3, 8.63), which entertains South Charleston Friday, is 12th. John Marshall, Morgantown, Wheeling Park and Spring Mills round out the top 16. Lincoln County (4-4, 6.38) is 19th heading into Friday’s game at Riverside.
In Class AA, Poca (7-0, 12.0) is No. 1 and Herbert Hoover (8-0, 11.25) No. 2. The Dots and Huskies play Friday at West Virginia State University. Independence is third and Lincoln fourth. Point Pleasant (7-1, 9.88), which plays host to Ripley on Friday, is fifth, followed by North Marion, Nicholas County and Roane County in the top eight.
Liberty-Raleigh, Frankfort, Keyser, Robert C. Byrd, Grafton and Logan (6-3, 7.11) make up Nos. 9 through 14. Winfield (5-3, 7.0) and Scott are tied for 15th. Wayne (2-7, 1.78) is 32nd.
Doddridge County (6-0, 10.17) tops Class A. Cameron is second, followed in the top eight by East Hardy, Mount View, Ritchie County, Moorefield, James Monroe and Gilmer County. Williamstown is ninth, ahead of Trinity Christian, Greenbrier West, Wheeling Central, Weirton Madonna, Sherman, Tyler Consolidated and Clay-Battelle. Buffalo (3-4, 3.43) is 25th, Wahama (4-4, 3.25) 27th and Tolsia (0-7, 0.0) tied for 40th.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.