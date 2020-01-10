Huntington Prep (13-4) will make an appearance on national TV at 9 p.m. Friday when it plays IMG Academy (9-3) in the Ascender Classic on ESPN2.
The game is the featured tilt in the two-day, eight-game event in Bradenton, Florida. Included are some of the premier prep school basketball teams in the nation.
At 3 p.m. Saturday, Huntington Prep will play Imhotep Charter Prep (7-4) of Philadelphia in a non-televised game.
LA Football Club drafts Marshall goalkeeper Pita
HUNTINGTON — With the 24th pick in the first round of the Major League Soccer SuperDraft, the Los Angeles Football Club selected Marshall University goal keeper Paulo Pita.
If nothing changes on the goalkeeper front between now and training camp, Pablo Sisniega and Pita will be the goalkeepers on the team’s roster. The first-round selection likely will serve as depth and competition for Sisniega if Tyler Miller does not return, or as the third keeper if Miller does re-sign with LAFC.
Pita, 25, played every minute in goal this season at Conference USA champion Marshall (16-3-3). The Brazilian native posted eight shutouts, the second-most in a single season in program history. Pita helped 11th-ranked Marshall reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament where it defeated West Virginia 2-1 before it lost 4-1 at No. 6 Washington.