HUNTINGTON — Out of one senior class, at least three Huntington Prep upperclassmen were recruited and signed with Big 12 schools making the current teammates soon to be rivals.
Isaiah Cottrell, Dudley Blackwell and Zach Loveday signed letters of commitment on Nov. 13 to attend respectively, West Virginia, Iowa State and Baylor to play NCAA Division I men’s basketball. At their signing day ceremony at Huntington St. Joe High School on Nov. 15 the three admitted to starting up trash talk among them.
I liked to talk trash to Cottrell that I’m going to beat him twice a year,” said Loveday. “I’m really looking forward to seeing those guys play and play against them.
The 7-1 center from Gallipolis, Ohio, liked the campus and is one of two centers landed by the Bears so far in its 2020 recruiting class.
It’s a daily reminder for Cottrell too.
“I’m not really worried about them,” Cottrell said with a grin about Loveday and Blackwell.
Blackwell helped the Iowa St. Cyclones to a No. 15-ranking with its recruiting class and smiles at the idea of facing former teammates in college.
“We’re going to play Baylor and WVU twice a year,” Blackwell said. “I tell those guys about it everyday. They’re going to have to see me.”
The trio of cagers can get serious about the bonds they share once they’ve left Huntington, too.
“That’s the great thing about basketball is connections,” Loveday said. “You’re going to see people everywhere that you know and I guess this is one of those times where, you know, I’m going to see these guys, potentially, for the next four years.”
Cottrell, originally from Las Vegas, came to West Virginia where he was already being heavily recruited by West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. He said he’ll be looking forward to seeing his teammates when the Mountaineers face the Bears and Cyclones.
“It’ll be fun and good competition,” said Cottrell a 6-10 forward. “It’ll be fun for us to have that experience with each other.”
Meanwhile, they have more time to play together as well.
Cottrell is the leading scorer among the three in two games this year for the Fighting Irish. The 6-10 forward averages 17.5 points per game, to go with 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 3.0 steals.
Blackwell, a 6-6 guard/forward, averages 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game while Loveday pulls down an average of 6.5 rebounds, scores 3.0 points and blocks 1.5 shots per game.
As they develop their skills further this year at Huntington Prep and at college in the future, the Tri-State’s eyes will be focused on the Big 12.