HUNTINGTON — It’s good to be wanted.
Huntington Prep basketball standout Tylan Hutchison said the welcome he received from Davis & Elkins College basketball coach Daniel Mondragon and the Senators team made his decision to sign there easy.
“He came to practice and saw me in a couple of games,” Hutchison said of Mondragon. “He kept in touch with me and asked how I was doing.”
When Mondragon asked Hutchison if he was ready to commit, the former Chesapeake High School player said he wasn’t. Unfazed, Mondragon continued to recruit the 6-foot-4 point guard. Hutchison said that impressed him.
“He said he understood,” Hutchison said. “He showed he was invested in me, and that meant a lot to me. That was a big part of why I’m going there.”
Hutchison, who said he will major in nursing, averaged 16 points, 6.2 assists and 5 rebounds per game last season. His athleticism, scoring and passing abilities also earned him other scholarship offers, including one from West Virginia Tech, and a preferred walk-on offer from Georgetown University.
In Mondragon’s first season at D&E, the Senators went 8-20 overall and 6-16 in the Mountain East Conference.
Hutchison, whose stepfather is former Marshall University star Frank Martin, said he thinks he can play as a freshman.
“Coach Mondragon said if I come in and do what he knows I can do, I can play right away,” Hutchison said. “He said I was their No. 1 recruit at point guard, so I think I can do that.”
Hutchison said he enjoyed his time at Chesapeake, but Huntington Prep offered an opportunity to play a broader schedule and gain greater exposure.
“Huntington Prep has been a good experience for me,” Hutchison said. “It’s been fun to play with guys from all over the country and to travel places. it’s gotten me ready for college.”