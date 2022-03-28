ONA — Huntington relievers kept damage to a minimum in the fourth inning and worked out of jams in the fifth and sixth inning to keep Cabell Midland scoreless and that good fortune led the Highlanders past the Knights, 10-6, on a sunny, cold Monday at Cabell Midland.
The Knights (3-3) threatened in the fourth and got two runs home before Jack Lingenfelter lined to Braden Shepherd at short and then he fired the ball to first to get the Cabell Midland runner out on a close play for the twin-killing to halt the threat.
In the fifth, Jackson Fetty drew a walk and Jack Eastone got hit by a pitch to give the Knights runners on first and second. Reliever Carson Carter would retire the next three batters to protect the 8-6 lead.
In the top of the sixth, Huntington (5-2) got two big runs on a throwing error to build the lead to 10-6.
Cabell Midland would load the bases in the bottom of the sixth only to see Carter wiggle out of that jam. After Sam Sowards and Fetty drew walks from Carter, the right-handed then fanned Eastone to deny the home team’s comeback attempt. In the seventh, Hayden Mattison retired the Knights on just 10 pitches to secure the win.
“It was cold tonight and I wanted to limit the pitch counts,” Highlanders coach John Dennison said. “Shep (Shep) did his job. Didn’t want to overwork him. (Austin) O’Malley gave us a bulldog effort. Carter was amazing and Mattison needed just 10 pitches.”
Adam Hanlon had three hits, one a double, and drove in two runs for the Highlanders. Eli Shouldis went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Shepherd knocked in a run, too.
“Great team effort at the plate,” Dennison said. “Put the ball in play and things happen.”
Knights coach Tracy Brumfield said coming up empty in the later innings prevented any comeback.
Isaac Petitt went 3-for-3 with a triple and knocked in three runs to lead the Knights.
“Told the kids we had our chances to make something happen,” Brumfield said. “We’re six games in. It’s early. We’ll be OK.”
Huntington is home today against Boyd County. Cabell Midland travels to Capital.
HUNTINGTON 302 302 0 — 10 11 0
CABELL MIDLAND 130 200 0 — 6 7 2
Shepherd, O’Malle (2), Carter (5), Mattison (7) and Shouldis. Lingenfelter, Eastone (4), Fetty (5) and Ball.
