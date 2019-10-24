Bridgeport — Cam Roam captured his first ever West Virginia Golf Association championship with a win in the 16th WV Mid-Amateur Championship presented by Pikewood Energy on Wednesday at the Pete Dye Golf Club near Bridgeport.
Roam, of Huntington, redeemed a loss at the 100th WV Amateur earlier this year by defeating Jess Ferrell of Fairmont and then Woody Woodward in the final.
On the tournament’s first day, Roam defeated five-time champion Sam O’Dell and then defeated seven-time champion Pat Carter on the second day to advance to Wednesday’s final.