WHEELING – "Too many weapons."
All week long, that’s what Huntington’s players saw on social media about Parkersburg South’s offense.
The Highlanders took the words in, but waited until Saturday to do their talking, limiting the Patriots’ big plays in a resounding 28-3 win that gave Huntington its first-ever football state championship.
Just how dominant was the Highlanders’ defensive performance? The Patriots finished with more turnovers (4) than points (3) in the Class AAA Championship at Wheeling Island Stadium.
“We had heard all week long about their offense and, of course, I challenge my defense to play well and make plays,” Huntington coach Billy Seals said. “They’ve got a really good football team at Park South, so to hold them to three points, defensively, we did a great job.”
Once the clock hit zeroes and the celebration began, the Highlanders’ players noted the additional motivation going into the contest.
“All week, we were seeing things on Twitter, on the news, they were saying stuff,” Huntington’s Gavin Lochow said. “ ‘Too many weapons. We couldn’t stop them. What were we going to do? They have all these yards, these numbers.’ The defense showed up and showed out. Three points, that’s crazy.”
Lochow is typically the team’s quarterback, but stepped into safety duty due to an injury early in the game.
The team never missed a beat as the Highlanders bowed their back when needed to get stops and forced the Patriots into mistakes and penalties. In addition to the four turnovers, Parkersburg South finished with 15 penalties for 135 yards – 13 of which came in the second half.
“We felt like if we could win the turnover battle, we could win the game,” Seals said. “We did a good job of that – getting some strips and some picks and giving our offense good field position to make plays.”
Parkersburg South came into the game averaging 52.5 points per game and had scored 78 and 58 twice in three playoff games.
Did the numbers or the game-week hype surrounding those gaudy statistics intimidate the Highlanders?
As cornerback Zah Jackson pointed out, not only did it not intimidate Huntington’s defensive players, it affirmed their resolve that they were going to get the job done.
“It was talking all week – posting over social media, you know?” Jackson said. “That just gave us more confidence. We came out ready to go.”
The game’s biggest sequence proved to actually be the one in which the Highlanders gave up their only points of the game.
After Parkersburg South had stopped Huntington inside the 5-yard line to negate an early score, the Patriots got a 63-yard run from Cyrus Traugh to get inside the Highlanders’ 10-yard line. The defense bowed its back, however, and limited the Patriots to a 20-yard field goal from Miciah Jones to take an early 3-0 lead.
“Instead of letting them score, we made them kick for three,” Lochow said. “I think that’s truly what won the game. There were so many big plays like that.”
Parkersburg South’s lead stayed there until late in the second quarter when Huntington’s Donovan Garrett forced a sack-fumble on Parkersburg South quarterback Robert Shockey, which Kiyou Jackson recovered deep in Patriots’ territory.
Four plays later, Lochow found D’Edrick Graves for a 7-yard touchdown that produced a 7-3 lead at halftime.
That halftime lead gave the Highlanders confidence to finish the job and the defense never relented, swarming to the football and forcing the Patriots into mistakes as the pressure mounted.
“I felt like we never gave up on defense,” Lochow said. “We missed a few tackles, but at the end of the play, we had seven, eight guys running to the ball – tackling, stripping it. Really, the coaches put us in the best position. We just went out there and did it.”
In terms of weapons, Huntington came in with Lochow, Jackson and wide receiver Wayne Harris being the most notable names. However, Graves and linebacker Jordan Price also stepped into the spotlight on Saturday.
Graves scored three touchdowns – two of which salted the game away in the fourth quarter – while Price came up with a key forced fumble in the fourth quarter for the second straight week to put any comeback attempt to rest.
“Credit our kids,” Seals said. “This comes down to them. It has nothing to do with me or any of the coaches. Our kids got it done today.”