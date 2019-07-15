HUNTINGTON - The Huntington South Eastern Babe Ruth 14-year-old All Stars are now state champions after defeating the North Central Apostles, 15-0, during the 2019 West Virginia Babe Ruth State Tournament in Elkins on Sunday.
The team will now rest up for before competing in the Ohio Valley Babe Ruth Tournament, which will feature 12 to 14 teams from seven states. That tournament is being played in Huntington from July 25-29. The winner of that tournament will go on to compete in the Bath Ruth World Series in Alabama in August.
"This is awesome proof that the kids give you maximum effort every time," said coach John Dennison. "They did a great job."
Brayden Shepherd was named player of the game in Sunday's championship for his efforts on the mound, Dennison said.
On Friday, the team beat Elkins 11-0, with Hayden Mattison being named player of the game with three RBIs. The team had faced off Saturday against the North Central Apostles, from Lewis County, defeating them 7-2. Ethan Riggs was named winning pitcher and also player of the game with three RBIs. Tim McElroy was also recognized for finishing up Friday's and Saturday's games in the pitching rotation, Dennison said.
The boys did not give up a single earned run the entire tournament, only giving up one run because of an error, he said.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.
HUNTINGTON 002 30(10) - 15 9 1
NORTH CENTRAL 000 000 - 0 3 4
Hitting: (H) O'Roark 3-3, RBI; O'Malley 2 RBI; Chapman 2 RBI; Riggs 2 RBI; Shepherd 2-3.