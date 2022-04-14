CANNONSBURG, Ky. — Huntington found its groove on the first night of the Tri-State Showcase on Thursday night at the new Boyd County High School.
The Highlanders used an aggressive presence at the plate to put pressure on Greenup County (Ky.) en route to a 12-2 win over the Musketeers in six innings.
“Everybody hit well through the lineup and executed when we needed it,” Huntington coach Shawna Francis said. “We’ve been working toward that all year, just working on getting runners around and make something happen.”
Amelia Howard earned the win in the circle, settling in after the first inning to keep Greenup County off balance throughout.
“The last couple games she’s pitched, she’s done really well getting settled,” Francis said. “The hits she allowed in the first weren’t too strong, so we knew we could work their batters well the rest of the game.”
Howard also had a pair of hits and three RBIs to lead the Highlanders’ balanced attack at the plate.
Huntington took the lead with a three-run third inning, highlighted by Howard’s two-run double, before breaking the game open in the fourth with four runs.
Greenup County jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a single by Kaylie Lawrence and an error. However, Lawrence’s single would be the Musketeers’ last hit until the fifth inning as Howard settled in nicely in the circle.
The Musketeers had a pair of chances to score in the fifth and sixth innings, but baserunning difficulties hindered each opportunity.
In the fifth inning, Greenup County had two runners on and got a hit, but Huntington’s Jada Kent made a perfect throw to the plate to cut down a run and end the scoring threat.
The next inning saw another strong opportunity as the Musketeers loaded the bases with one out, but Maddie Steele’s line drive to center was snagged by Huntington’s Jayla Bias-Smith, who threw to Caelin Marcum for a double play.
“Especially with the line drive to center, that was nice to see,” Francis said. “You never know how that’s going to go. We’ve misjudged balls before, but we know they have the skills to do what they need to do. It’s just bringing it together.”
Action in the tournament ramps up on Friday evening with play at six different venues: Boyd County’s new and old complex, Ashland, Raceland, Russell and East Carter.
GREENUP COUNTY 200 000 — 2 7 2
HUNTINGTON 003 423 — 12 14 1
K. Lawrence, Dillow (5) and S. Lawrence. Howard and Johnson. Hitting: (H) Bias-Smith 2-3; Marcum 2-3; Howard 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Black 3-4, 2 RBI; Faulk 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Christus 2 RBI.
SPRING VALLEY 17, FLEMING COUNTY 0 (3 innings): Spring Valley batted around in each of its at-bats as it earned a three-inning win over Fleming County.
Jenna Christopher had three RBIs while Emma Sowder added a two-run double and Brenna Reedy added a two-run single.
Madison Pitts struck out the side in the first inning for the Timberwolves.
FLEMING COUNTY 00 — 0 1 3
SPRING VALLEY 98x — 17 9 0
Parker, Ross (2) and Argo. Pitts, Adkins (3) and Townsend. Hitting: (SV) Christopher 2-3, 3 RBI; Sowder 2B, 2 RBI; Reedy 2 RBI; Turner 2-2.