HUNTINGTON — The girls basketball team at Huntington St. Joe clinched the program’s 13th consecutive winning season on Tuesday crushing visiting West Carter 66-49 at the Fighting Irish’s gym.
St. Joe (12-0) could lose each of its next 10 games and still have a winning season but from all appearances the Fighting Irish are in top form.
Hannah Roberts and Grace Hutson led the Fighting Irish with 19 points each in leading their team to a 43-9 halftime lead. Roberts also finished just one rebound shy of a double-double.
A junior, Roberts, has now been a part of three of the team’s winning seasons including 2018-2019 Class A state championship team.
“It’s good to be on a winning team and all of us have the drive to win,” Roberts said. “We’re all working together.”
Huntington St. Joe worked together to build an 8-0 lead out of the gate with Abby Lee and Hutson hitting 3-point shots on consecutive possessions followed by Roberts’ bucket.
Roberts and Hutson answered West Carter’s first field goal with 2-point field goals of their own to build a 12-2 lead in the first period.
The Comets’ Kallie Burchett hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to seven but that was as close as West Carter (6-5) got. The loss to St. Joe snapped a four-game winning streak for the Comets.
The Irish were just as dominant in the second period building a 41-6 lead before Allie Stone’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the first half gave the Comets their first field of that period and third of the game.
Huntington St. Joe’s momentum slowed in the second half as West Carter settled down and outscored the home team by three points in the third period.
Becca Nolen scored all 10 of her points in that period while West Carter’s Stone and Peyton Steagall scored five points each to lead the Comets in their 24-point fourth quarter.
Stone and Kylie Gilliam led all West Carter scorers with 11 points each. The Comets scored the game’s final 12 points to set the score.
Huntington St. Joe’s next game will on Monday at home against Pennsylvania Class 6A opponent North Allegheny at 5:30 p.m.
WEST CARTER 5 4 17 23 — 49: Stone 11, Burchett 6, Gilliam 11, Nolan 10, Kat. Chandler 4, Kan. Chandler 2, Steagall 5.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 24 19 14 9 — 66: Adkins 7, Whitmore 2, Hutson 19, Roberts 19, Ab. Lee 11, George 2, Gray 6.