IRONTON, Ohio — Two goals by Makayla Scott propelled Rock Hill to a 3-0 victory over Ironton St. Joe on Tuesday in a non-conference girls soccer game at the Flyers’ soccer complex.
The Redwomen (12-1-1) also got a goal from Lucy Simpson to round out the scoring, while Grace Stevens was in goal to get the shutout against the Lady Flyers.
Boys
CABELL MIDLAND 2, HUNTINGTON 1: An own goal by Huntington High gave Cabell Midland win over the Highlanders in boys soccer at Huntington High’s Scotland Yard on Tuesday in a Mountain State Athletic Conference match.
Foster Jones scored on a penalty kick for Huntington (6-6-3 overall, 6-2-1 MSAC) to take a 1-0 lead. Cabell Midland (8-3-2, 6-1-2) rebounded in the second half for a goal by Omar Baryun.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 3, RUSSELL 1: Zeb Pinson, Zander Pinson and Crosby Short scored goals in leading the Fighting Irish to a win over the Red Devils at Russell on Tuesday in boys soccer action.
Aaron Martin added a goal in the 73rd minute for Russell (9-11) to cut the lead to one. St. Joe held on though to improve to 7-3-2 on the year.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 1 2 — 3
RUSSELL 0 1 — 1
H — Zeb Pinson (Perry), 12:00.
H — Za. Pinson (Perry), 56:00.
R — Martin, 73:00
H — Short (Compton), 78:00.
Shots: H 20, R 16; Saves: R 11, H Vance 10. Corner kicks: H 7, R 3.