HUNTINGTON — There is a trivia question traveling through the Huntington sports community that seemed to stump everyone on Thursday.
“When is the last time Huntington High and Huntington St. Joe met in boys basketball?”
It was an answer no one really seemed to know.
WSAZ’s Jim Treacy recalled playing in the matchup in 1987, but no one else came forward with an idea, making that the de facto winner of the trivia game.
However, Treacy’s answer to the question will be short-lived now.
The two sides have agreed to open the season against each other on Dec. 10 at Huntington High School, ending what is thought to be a three-decade-plus layoff between meetings.
Huntington High head coach Ty Holmes, who also served as head coach at Huntington St. Joe previously, said the opportunity is unique.
“We’ve been working on it for a couple years, but our schedule has been full,” Holmes said. “We’re glad it got done because it’s good for Huntington.”
Holmes said that Sean Hornbuckle, a 16th District member of the House of Delegates from Huntington, was one that jump-started the most recent talks between the two programs and helped to get the ball rolling on the contest.
Holmes and Huntington St. Joe head coach Ryan Taylor, a former Marshall basketball player, each made the game a priority when Taylor got the job to lead the Irish, and things have been building ever since.
The game’s announcement came when Huntington St. Joe’s 2020-21 schedule was released on social media, which revealed the game as the season opener.
Holmes said it brings together a large group of kids who have spent their childhood playing against and with each other.
“I think the kids want to compete and play against each other,” Holmes said. “It’s a big thing for the kids. For St. Joe to be able to compete against a AAA school right here in town, and for Huntington High it’s a local game that will bring people out and let them see the talent at both places.”
Holmes also said that Huntington has a proud athletic tradition and the matchup will bring fans of each together while rekindling some interest building up to the season.
Basketball has a rich background in the area, but there has not been a rivalry within the city of Huntington since the consolidation of Huntington High and Huntington East prior to the 1996-97 school year.
This game provides a chance to perhaps refuel that fire within the city, which will bring the town closer through sports, Holmes said.
“I think it could if we can build it up and make it a fun, competitive atmosphere,” Holmes said.
Taylor, who was unavailable for comment as he gets ready for The Basketball Tournament as a member of Herd That — Marshall’s alumni team — said when he took the job that playing Huntington High on an annual basis was a goal of his to promote basketball within the city.
On Dec. 10, that goal will be realized as he opens his second year with the Irish, who also have marquee games against Class AA powers Fairmont Senior and Chapmanville scheduled for Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, respectively.