HUNTINGTON — When the national champion comes calling, people listen.
Stewart Perry said he was considering a few colleges when he was contacted by the University of Charleston, the NCAA Division II national champion.
"After they called, everything else was out," said Perry, Huntington St. Joe's star center-mid who plans to play wing with the Golden Eagles. "They're obviously a great program."
One of Charleston's assistant coaches knew Perry from travel ball and was impressed enough to offer him a roster spot. Perry also was strong during his high school season, scoring four goals and issuing 15 assists.
"I really didn't look at them until that assistant coach reached out," Perry said. "I'm excited about going there. I wanted a school where I could get away a little bit, but still be close enough to home that my parents could see me play."
Charleston certainly fits. Playing for a national champion brings prestige, but also a challenge. Perry said he knows nothing will be given to him.
"I'll work hard to earn a spot," Perry said of anticipated playing time. "I'll keep working."
Perry, who enjoys video games and working out in his spare time, is known as a hard-working individual. With the COVID-19 shutdown limiting workout opportunities, Perry has improvised. Since the Marshall University Rec Center is closed, Perry and his dad, Matthew, purchased weight equipment to use at home.
Perry said his dad and mother Cathy have inspired him.
"My dad got me into soccer when I was 3 and he loves to come watch me play," Perry said. "My parents have worked hard to give me a good childhood."