HUNTINGTON — Grace Hutson is going home.
The Huntington St. Joe High School girls basketball star committed to play at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia, 210 miles east of her hometown of Christiansburg.
“They reached out and offered, and our relationship just grew,” said Hutson, who chose VCU after narrowing the field to Campbell and George Washington. “I really liked them and felt comfortable enough to commit.”
In Hutson, who moved to Huntington before last season, the Rams have landed one of the nation’s premier guards. A 5-foot-10 rising senior, she was named the West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.9 assists for a loaded Irish squad that also featured University of Dayton signee Bailee Adkins, University of Charleston recruit Abby Lee and several standout underclassmen who are NCAA Division I prospects.
Hutson also received offers from Radford, Colgate, William & Mary, Youngstown State and others.
The COVID-19 pandemic limited recruiters’ contact, making earlier-formed relationships an even more important factor. Hutson said VCU did a good job making her feel wanted from the outset, making her decision easier.
“The virus made me rely on relationships I already had and I found that (VCU) really stood out,” Hutson said. “Their attention and loyalty to women’s basketball is big.”
The virus also has made working out a challenge.
“We have a gym in our basement,” Hutson said. “I’ve practiced on outdoor hoops and now our gym is open, so that helps.”
Hutson helped St. Joe to a 22-1 record, a No. 24 national ranking and the top seed in Class A in the state tournament, which was canceled because of the pandemic.
“She’s been a joy to coach,” St. Joe coach Shannon Lewis said. “She really fits in with what we do. She’s an elite shooter and a really good kid.”
Hutson said playing for the Irish has developed her game. St. Joe plays a national schedule that rivals that of what she sees during AAU season.
“St. Joe has helped me tremendously,” Hutson said. “Playing with people who love to play basketball as much as they do has helped me elevate my game. I love playing for Shannon. He has helped me so much.”
An honor student with a 4.21 grade point average, Hutson said she plans to major in pre-med, with the goal of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.
VCU went 20-12 last season, 13-3 in the Atlantic 10. The Rams finished second to Dayton in the league and reached the finals of the league tournament, where they fell to the Flyers 52-48.