Huntington St. Joe girls basketball’s Shannon Lewis is the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission high school coach of the year.
Lewis is eligible for the National Federation of High School Coaches sectional and national coach of the year awards.
Lewis led the Irish to a 22-1 record and a No. 1 ranking in Class A last season. Huntington St. Joe was a heavy favorite to win the state tournament for the 10th time since 2009, but the tournament was halted because of COVID-19.
SCHEDULING SHUFFLE: The dance that is the COVID shuffle continues for area sports teams.
Huntington High’s football team was scheduled to go to Greenbrier East, but instead on Friday will play host to South Charleston. The Black Eagles also played at St. Albans on Monday. Spring Valley makes its third long trip across the state to play at Bridgeport at 7 p.m. Friday. The Timberwolves already have visited Martinsburg and Fairmont Senior.
Wayne will entertain Buffalo in football Tuesday night. Buffalo also plays at Midland Trail at 1 p.m. Saturday. Logan visits Richwood at 7 p.m. Saturday. Portsmouth West will visit Portsmouth at 7 p.m. Friday for a regular season game. Both the Senators and Trojans were eliminated from the Division V playoffs.
Other regular-season games Friday in Ohio include Portsmouth Notre Dame at Fairfield Christian, Northwest at Piketon, and South Gallia at Sciotoville East.
Portsmouth West forfeited its girls soccer tournament match with Northwest Monday. The Mohawks advance to play at Eastern-Brown at 5 p.m. Thursday.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Wheelersburg football standout Gage Adkins picked up a scholarship offer from Cumberland University.
South Webster pitcher Gwen Messer signed to play softball at Kentucky Christian University.
CAMPBELL A GOOD SPORT: Ironton High School volleyball coach Beth Campbell is the 2020 recipient of the Jim Muth Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award.
The Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association presents the award.
“She gives 100 percent of herself to her school and community,” said Allen Perry, state awards coordinator for the OHSVCA, of Campbell. “She provides a positive role model to her student-athletes, teaching values of interscholastic athletics on and off the court.”
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: The Kentucky high school cross country state championships are scheduled for Oct. 30-31 at Bourbon County High School’s course.
Boyd County’s boys and girls won the Last Chance Meet in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Trimble won its first outright Tri-Valley Conference volleyball title. East Carter’s Ethan Miller broke the Kentucky 16th Region record for soccer goals scored. Miller also was named to the Watch List for the West team in the High School All-American Game May 29, 2021 in St. Louis.
Charlee Hobbs broke the Fairview career record for volleyball kills, with 743, surpassing the mark of 742 set by Piper Figley in 2017. Zequi Lawton set the South Charleston record for sacks Tuesday, breaking the mark owned by Xavier Jones. Two Southeastern Ohio football powers Jackson and Ironton — have scheduled a game for Aug. 27, 2021 at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
Pike County Central running back Matt Anderson broke a Kentucky high school record with nine rushing touchdowns Friday in the Hawks’ 82-52 win over Magoffin County. Wheelersburg’s Trevin Mault shot 19-over-par, 161, to finish 15th of 72 golfers in the Ohio Division II state tournament.
HPBlueChip named Boyd County’s Audrey Biggs one of the top three freshmen girls high school basketball players in the nation. Gallia Academy has won 71 consecutive Ohio Valley Conference matches, six straight league titles, and has swept 44 straight matches. The Blue Angels are 83-1 in OVC play since joining the league in 2015.