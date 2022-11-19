HUNTINGTON — Huntington High got its usual one-two punch from quarterback Gavin Lochow and running back Zah Jackson. Throw in another solid effort from the defense and a good day for special teams, and that led to the Highlanders racing past Jefferson 51-7 in the Class AAA football playoff quarterfinals Saturday at Bob Sang Stadium.
Jackson ran for a score, caught a TD pass and picked off a pass in the end zone to end an early scoring threat by the Cougars.
Lochow, a three-year starter, chalked up a six-pack of scores — three rushing and three through the air in the third quarter when Huntington (11-1) broke the game open with 27 points on a sunny, windy day.
"Played well in all three phases,” Huntington coach Billy Seals said. “Picked our spots. Made great reads and ran great routes.”
The win sets up a semifinal game for the No. 2-seeded Highlanders next weekend at home against either No. 3 seed Martinsburg or No. 6 Bridgeport. Those two teams played Saturday night at Martinsburg.
Jefferson, seeded No. 10, finishes 9-4.
Jackson had a rushing TD, his 14th of the season, in the first quarter and caught a TD pass from Lochow in the third. Jackson is over 1,100 yards rushing for the season.
Lochow carried 12 times, many on quarterback draws or scrambles, and gained 120 yards and three first-half scores and completed 4 of 7 passes for 97 yards. The senior has 14 rushing touchdowns and 32 through the air for the season.
“O-line did a great job,” Lochow said. “They blocked them up and the holes were there. Zah got us going with his running.”
“The holes were wide open,” Jackson said. “They would tackle, but I got a lot of extra yards. My defense I liked. That first pick I was right there.”
Seals said the back half of the defense stepped up and the guys up front were stingy, too.
“Felt like we played the back half well,” Seals said. “Wanted to take away the passing game. Gave them a light look in the box and try to make them one-dimensional.”
Jefferson had 120 total yards.
The one-dimensional tag doesn’t apply to the Highlanders.
“Efficient,” Seals said, again referring to the options on offense. “Didn’t throw as much (because of the wind). Did when we wanted to. We have a lot of guys. Can’t just key on one.”
Another smiling face for the Highlanders was Kiyou Jackson, junior two-way lineman and Zah’s brother.
“Line play we execute. That’s what does it,” he said. “Do the plays, get the blocks and make it tough on defense. I’m happy for my brother. He helps us win games."
No doubt the conversation this week will center around the next opponent for the Highlanders. Martinsburg is the Class AAA defending state champion after routing Huntington last year in the finals in Wheeling. The Bulldogs have won nine of the last 12 state championships.
“It was a learning experience,” Seals said of the 2021 finale. “It got away from us. One thing I can say is our kids don’t look down the road. Go out and execute the plan.”
“We’d love to play (Martinsburg),” Lochow said. "They’re an amazing team.”
“Stay on business,” Zah Jackson said. “It’s just the next game.”
“Prepare,” Kiyou Jackson said. “That’s what we do every week.”
Lochow had TD runs of 21, 21 and 18 yards. His TD passes covered 49 yards to Wayne Harris (his 19th TD catch), 22 yards to Myles Meadors and 18 to Zah Jackson.
In the second period, the Highlanders did a popup kickoff and recovered when Jonathan Jackson fell on the ball as no Jefferson player got around it.
An interception and return by Jefferson’s Moses Talley later in the fourth period put the ball at the Huntington 13. Dylan Harick completed a 12-yard pass to Isaiah Fritts to put the ball at the 4, and then Harick found Landon Roper for a TD pass to avoid the shutout.
The fourth period was played with a running clock.
JEFFERSON 0 0 0 7 -- 7
HUNTINGTON 14 10 27 0 –51
First quarter
H – Lochow 21 run (Aya-Ay kick), 11:01.
H—Z. Jackson 8 run (Aya-Ay kick), 6:57.
Second quarter
H—Aya-Ay 24 FG, 6:20.
H—Lochow 21 run (Aya-Ay kick), 5:04.
Third quarter
H—Harris 49 pass from Lochow (kick failed), 10:28.
H—Meadors 22 pass from Lochow (Aya-Ay kick), 7:43.
H—Z. Jackson 19 pass from Lochow (Aya-Ay kick), 3:54.
H—Lochow 18 run (Aya-Ay kick), 0:55.
Fourth quarter
J—Roper 4 pass from Harich (Almansa kick), 6:35.
Team
J H
First Downs
Rushes-yards 7 21
Rushing yards-att 20-29 38-296
Passing yards 91 97
Comp-att-int 10-21-3 4-9-1
Total offense 120 383
Penalties 7-50 7-60
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Individual
JEFFERSON
Rushing – Harich 10-5, Tewell 6-3, Robinson 1-4, Roper 1-13, Goins 2-4.
Passing – Harich 10-21-3, 91 yards.
Receiving – Fritts 4-47, Powell 3-36, Robinson 2-3, Roper 1-5.
HUNTINGTON
Rushing – Z. Jackson 12-149, Lochow 12-120, J. Jackson 1-2, Graves 9-33, Sheffield 2-minus 3, Harris 1-1, Davis 1-minus 6.
Passing – Lochow 4-7-0, 97 yards; Crawford 0-2-1, 0 yards.
Receiving – Harris 2-56, Meadors 1-22, Jackson 1-19.