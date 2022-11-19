The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington High got its usual one-two punch from quarterback Gavin Lochow and running back Zah Jackson. Throw in another solid effort from the defense and a good day for special teams, and that led to the Highlanders racing past Jefferson 51-7 in the Class AAA football playoff quarterfinals Saturday at Bob Sang Stadium.

Jackson ran for a score, caught a TD pass and picked off a pass in the end zone to end an early scoring threat by the Cougars.

