SOUTH CHARLESTON — The Huntington Highlanders picked up their school-record 15th consecutive win Friday by blowing past South Charleston, 86-0.
The Highlanders now move to 15-11 all-time against South Charleston, including winners of three straight.
“We executed early on special teams,” Huntington coach Billy Seals said. “We got some turnovers on defense. We snowballed on them in the first quarter. It was a great night for us getting our kids playing time. We rolled in a bunch freshmen in the second half to get them reps. We will get back together next week and get better during our bye week.”
The Highlanders scored quick and fast in the opening 12 minutes of the game. Huntington scored five touchdowns from four different players in the opening five minutes, including a Duane Harris 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Highlander quarterback Avonte Crawford threw his second touchdown of the quarter by finding his 6-foot receiver Jamari Tubbs for a 43-yard score, making it a 49-0 game before the halfway point of the first quarter.
Crawford completed all three of his passes for 85 yards and two scores.
“It is what we preach,” Seals said about fast starts. “Regardless of who you are playing, if you have ‘Huntington’ across your chest, there is an expectation of how you play. Our kids played hard and fast early in the game. That is our expectation. We are going to play the right way and play Huntington football.”
South Charleston drops to 0-2 this season. The Black Eagles have been outscored 151-0 in their first two contests.
However, SC coach Dustin Resler was pleased with how the Black Eagles never quit and gave it all they could.
“The second half was better than the first,” Resler said. “We are young. We are still having fun cheering each other on. There were no helmets being smashed or cussing each other out. We are making steps in the right direction. That is what I’m looking for.”
Resler is still seeing growth from SC through two games.
“These are coachable kids,” Resler said. “The game is fast for someone who has not played in a few years or someone just coming out. You have to have fun out here. We just played the No. 1 team in the state and they looked like it. For our kids to hang in there, it speaks to their character. I’m proud of them.”
Huntington closed out the opening period by scoring two more touchdowns, extending its lead to 56-0 after one frame.
The Highlanders scored 16 more points in the first 4:04 of the second quarter, including an Andreas Reese 30-yard punt return for a touchdown with 10:48 remaining until the half.
Huntington went into the intermission leading, 86-0.
The game clocks were cut to six-minute quarters in the second half.
Neither team found the end zone after halftime. The closest either team got was South Charleston getting to Huntington’s 15-yard line before fumbling the ball with less than two minutes left in the third.
Highlander standout and Kent State commit Duane Harris played his first game back at SC since transferring to Huntington.
Harris finished with 176 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, both coming on special teams, one kickoff and one punt return.
“He is a special player,” Seals said. “I am surprised they kicked it to him on the opening kickoff. He’s a great player, and we have a lot of those in our program.”
Huntington heads into its bye week, while South Charleston will welcome the Parkersburg Big Reds next Friday.
Huntington 86, South Charleston 0
South Charleston;0;0;0;0 --;0
Huntington;56;30;0;0 --;86
First Quarter
H — Harris 65 kickoff return (kick good) 11:49
H — McKneely 10 pass from Crawford (kick good) 11:36
H — Graves 6 run (kick good) 8:58
H — Jackson 13 run (kick good) 8:36
H — Harris 79 punt return (kick good) 6:59
H — Tubbs 43 pass from Crawford (kick good) 6:39
H — Wilson 31 run (kick good) 4:18
H — Sheffield 4 pass from Hatfield (kick good) 0:53
Second Quarter
H — Reese 30 run (kick good) 10:48
H — Johnson 30 run (kick good) 9:41
H — South Charleston safety 8:47
H — Chandler 36 pass from Hatfield (kick good) 7:55
H — Wilson 12 pass from Hatfield (kick good) 0:55
Team Statistics
;;;South Charleston;Huntington
First Downs;;;4;14
Rushes-yards;;;31-40;13-210
Passing yards;;;2;150
Passing;;;3-11;7-8-0
Total yards;;;42;360
Fumbles-lost;;;7-3;1-1
Penalties;;;2-15;7-55
Punts-average;;;5-17;0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING — South Charleston: Green 12-28, McConihay 4-15, Evans 3-9, Hackman 10-(-4), Wilson 2-(-8) Huntington: Wilson 1-31, Reese 3-45, Johnson 1-30, Winkfield 1-27, Jackson 1-13, Newsome 2-11, Graves 1-6, Henderson 1-4
PASSING — South Charleston: Wilson 1-7-1-1, Hackman 2-3-1-2 Huntington: Hatfield 4-4-0-65, Crawford 3-3-0-85, Newsome 0-1-0-0
RECEIVING — South Charleston: Seagraves 1-6, Hackman 1-1, Short 1-(-4) Huntington: Tubbs 1-43, Chandler 1-36, Harris 1-32, Dean 1-13, Wilson 1-12, McKneely 1-10, Sheffield 1-4