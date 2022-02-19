HURRICANE, W.Va. -- Huntington High’s Robby Martin put his best foot forward when it mattered most.
Martin, wrestling in the 285-pound weight class for the Highlanders, scored a late takedown to edge Parkersburg’s Jefferey Jones 10-9 in the title match at the Class AAA, Region IV tournament Saturday at Hurricane High.
“He’s got some shape and he stays with it,” Highlanders coach Rob Archer said. “Get a takedown that late at heavyweight, that says a lot.”
Parkersburg South, the defending state champion, won the regional team title with 225 points. The Patriots had five champions, three take second and two each place third and fourth to advance to the state meet scheduled March 3-5 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Huntington was second with 186.5 points and nine state qualifiers. In addition to Martin, Jesiah Winters won at 126.
Cabell Midland took third with 173.5 points. The Knights, with 11 state qualifiers overall, and Parkersburg tied for second for individual titles with three each. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the state tournament.
Of the three for the Knights, Nick Giompalo had the wildest 4-3 win over Ayden Edwards of Parkersburg South. Giompalo and the Knights thought he had won in regulation, but after a review, the match got resumed with just over a minute left in the third period. So he had to give a bit extra.
“Kept it all in my head,” Giompalo said, trying to block all the noise created by the fans in the stands for the two teams. “Be humble. Same as any other match.”
When the match finally ended, Giompalo took a look at the Cabell Midland fans in the stands.
“In the moment,” he said.
Cabell Midland’s other winners were Seth Holt at 132 and Logan Fischer at 190.
“Tried to keep him calm,” Knights coach Louden Goodpaster said. “He kept his composure. Good weekend. We were ready to compete.”
Host Hurricane placed sixth in the team standings and qualified five wrestlers for the state tournament: regional runners-up Lucas Talley (138 pounds) and Kameron Phillips (160), third-place finishers Josh Beck (113) and Jacob Ellis (195) and fourth-place finisher Haiden Beach (145).
Team Scores
Parkersburg South 225, Huntington 186.5, Cabell Midland 173.5, Parkersburg 146, Ripley 123, Hurricane 117.5 Spring Valley 81.
Placers
106: 1. Simon Imboden, Park; 2. NateVolk, Hunt; 3. Zoey Salmons, CM; 4. Reese Kelly, PS.
113: 1. George Cantwell, Park; 2. Jeff Hood, Hunt; 3. Josh Beck, Hurr; 4. Mackiah Claudio, PS; 5. Kain Price, Rip; 6. Ale Evans, CM.
120: 1. Brent Bosley, PS; 2. Garrin Arthur, Hunt; 3. Jesse Showater, Park; 4. Jackson Jitma, CM; 5. Cadian Shull, Hurr.
126: 1. Jesiah Winters, Hunt; 2. Brock Matson, Rip; 3. Brandon Karr, SV; 4. Braycon Hedges, ark; 5, Kaden Polen, Hurr; 6. Noah Dulaney, PS.
132: 1. Seth Holt, CM; 2. Joe Riggs, Hunt; 3. Ryan Martin, PS; 4. Ethan Kay, Rip; 5. Ciara Riner, SV; 6. Phoenix Spriggs, Park.
138: 1. Trent Jones, PS; 2. Lucas Talley, Hurr; 3. Jackson Stewart, CM; 4. Garrett Brown, Rip; 5. James St. Clair, Hunt; 6. Cyler Marks, Park.
145: 1. Brett Haskins, Rip; 2. Kyle Wheeler, PS; 3. Loralei Smith, CM; 4. Haiden Beach, Hurr; 5. Jake Jeffers, Hunt; 6. Eli Fry, SV.
152: 1. Jude Childers, PS; 2. Hunter Brown, Rip; 3. Parker Cole, Park; 4. Jamyson Hurt, Hunt; 5. Benjy Chute, SV; 6. Luke Miller, Hurr.
160: 1. Robert Shockey, PS; 2. Kameron Phillips, Hurr; 3. Conner Wiseman, CM; 4. Eli Koontz, Rip; 5. Max Specht, Hunt.
170: 1. Gate Wright, PS; 2. Cooper Durst, Rip; 3. Nick Marion, CM; 4. Mason Merrifield, Park; 5. Gage Bailey, Hurr; 6. Alex Adkins, Hunt.
182: 1. Nick Giompalo, CM; 2. Ayden Edwards, PS; 3. Quaran Misner, Hunt; 4. Bruin Booth, SV; 5. Khalil Ramey, Hurr; 6. Brandon Davies, Park.
195: 1. Logan Fischer, CM; 2. Ayden Morris, PS; 3. Jacob Ellis, Hurr; 4. Matt Can Jr., Hunt; Noah Hall, Rip; 6. Garryk McFeeley, SV.
220: 1. Zach Howard, Park; 2. Gage Ruley, CM; 3. Brycen Arthur, PS; 4. Zac Edwards, SV; 5. Aiden Agosti, Hurr; 6. Gus Lambert, Hunt.
285: 1. Robby Martin, Hunt; 2. Jeffery Jones, Park; 3. Connor McCann, SV; 4. Neamiah Roberts, CM; 5. Owen Duffy, Hurr; 6. Eli Wheeler, PS.
Class AA Region 4
Class AA Region 4 tournament was held Friday at Jackson County Armory in Millwood. Defending state champion Point Pleasant rolled to victory. The Big Blacks had nine champs and 14 placers overall to amass 324 points.
Winfield was second with 126 and Nitro third with 122.
Point Pleasant’s winners were Nathan Wood, 113; Conner Blessing, 120; Gunner Andrick, 126; Mackandle Freeman, 138; Justin Bartee, 145; Josh Woyan, 152; Derek Raike, 160; Ethan Marcum, 170; and Kolton Weaver, 285.
Sissonville had two champs. They are JoJo High at 106 and Tate Britton at 195. Logan Howell of Winfield won at 182. Braxton Smith of Nitro won at 132. At 220, Trey Ohlinger of Wahama won.
Class AA Region IV
Team Scores
Point Pleasant 324, Winfeld 126, Nitro 122, Williamstown 111, Ravenswood 99, Sissonville 90, Calhoun County 76, Chapmanville Regional 60, Wirt County 55, Buffalo 38, Man 31, Gilmer County 22, Mingo Central 21, Logan 20, Poca 5.
Placers
106: 1. JoJo High, Siss; 2. Tanner Epling, PP; 3. Jacob Merritt, Man; 4. Blake Henry, Wah.
113: 1. Nathan Wood, PP; 2. Ashton Wasmer, Will; 3. Jacob Schilling, Winf; 4. Keith Campbell, Chap; 5. Lakenzi Whittington, Siss; 6. Antonio Perron, Wah.
120: 1. Conner Blessing, PP; 2. Jordan Varney, Rav; 3. Brogan Chambers, Nitro; 4. Jacob Ricucci, Will; 5. Kalen Burford, Chap.
126: 1. Gunner Andrick, PP; 2. Jeff Sampson, Cal; 3. Logan Borkowski, Will; 4. Sameer Clanton, Nitro; 5. Philip Balis, Wirt; 6. Andrew Cogar, Rav.
132: Braxton Smith, Nitro; 2. Ciah Nutter, PP; 3. Noah Mace, Winf; 4. Kipp Freed, Will; 5. Dontae Stitt, Wah; 6. Caiden Mullins, Chap.
138: 1. Mackandle Freeman, PP; 2. Jim Green, Man; 3. Braxton Leyda, Nitro; 4. Kase Stewart, Wah; 5. Lodan Hess, Rav; 6. Jacob Byrd, Winf.
145: 1. Justin Bartee, PP; 2. Kolton Parsons, Wirt; 3. Grant Stems, Cal; 4. Wyatt Milhoan, Rav; 5. Nicco Petrozzi, Winf; 6. Alex Tawney, Will.
152: 1. Josh Woyan, PP; 2. Chase Lowe, Wirt; 3. Logan Roach, Wah; 4. Ian Persinger, Cal; 5. Dillon Myers, Winf; 6. Gavin Price, Rav.
160: 1. Derek Raike, PP; 2. Gavin Legg, Winf; 3. Ethan Tanner, Rav; 4. Malicah Campbell, Logan; 5. Luke Boggs, Nitro; 6. Caleb McCray, Siss.
170: 1. Ethan Marcum, PP; 2. Hunter Burdette, Siss; 3. Jacob Bowling, Rav; 4. Tommy Fluharty, Winf; 5. Jay Fazzolari, Nitro; 6. Caleb White, Chap.
182: 1. Logan Howell, Winf; 2. Colton Hall, Gil; 3. Luke Moffitt, PP; 4. Brayden Buckley, Will; 5. Blake Dauch, Rav; 6. Ashton Kinser, Chap.
195: 1. Tate Britton, Siss; 2. Brayden Connolly, PP; 3. Evan Fuelhart, Winf; 4. Drue Goad, Cal; 5. Ashton Ooten, Mingo; 6. Rex Anderson, Will.
220: 1. Trey Ohlinger, Wah; 2. Scott Worstell, Nitro; 3. Colby Price, PP; 4 Zander Huffman, Winf; 5. Jensen Burge, Will; 6. Drew Clendenin, Buff.
285: 1. Kolton Weaver, PP; 2. Daylan Riley, Buff; 3. Aiden Corbett, Will; 4. Kaleb Mooney, Chap; 5. Dylan Glasscock, Mingo; 6. Levi Stump, Cal.