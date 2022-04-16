ASHLAND – For Huntington’s softball team, the feeling was much different coming out of the Tri-State Softball Showcase than what it was as the team went in.
Going into the tournament, the team had struggled to a 2-14 record and found ways to lose games.
On Saturday, the Highlanders capitalized off Ashland errors and the clutch hitting of Caelin Marcum to jump out to a big lead before holding off a late rally in a 7-6 win.
With the victory, Huntington finished a perfect 3-0 in the Tri-State Showcase.
“It’s the same week and a lot of different end results, so we’re happy for the showing we had in the Showcase,” Huntington coach Shawna Francis said. “We really needed this to boost morale.”
Huntington (5-14) proved opportunistic, using six Ashland errors to get additional outs while also getting a 3-for-4 performance from Marcum, who finished with two doubles and three RBIs.
The Highlanders’ ability to capitalize was much-needed in the seventh inning when Ashland mounted its second large rally in as many days.
Trailing 7-1, Ashland (6-9) mounted a comeback as Arianna Hill got an RBI single and Erin Patrick followed with a two-run double to get within three before Jada Erwin notched an RBI double and scored on a Huntington error to cut the deficit to one.
Unlike Friday night’s win over Frederick Douglas, however, there would be no six-run comeback on Saturday as Huntington’s Amillia Howard induced a groundout to end the game and give the Highlanders the weekend sweep in Kentucky.
Ashland coach Scott Ingram was proud of his team’s resiliency in the comeback, but also said the result was a lesson to his team, who has seen errors be a bugaboo all season.
“You’re not going to beat anybody with (six) errors,” Ingram said. “We could’ve packed it in, for sure, and we did not. We talked about that.”
Jenna Delaney finished 2-for-3 for Ashland while Katie Samuel took the hard-luck loss in the circle, allowing just one earned run while striking out seven.
Jayla Bias-Smith was also 2-for-4 with three runs scored while Howard also struck out seven while allowing just two earned in the win for Huntington.
HUNTINGTON 102 202 2 – 7 7 3
ASHLAND 000 010 5 – 6 9 6
Howard and Johnson. Samuel and Foster. Hitting: (H) Marcum 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Bias-Smith 2-4, 3R; Black 2B, RBI. (A) J. Delaney 2-3, 2B; Patrick, 2B, 2 RBI; Erwin 2B, RBI; Kersey 2B.
ASHLAND 7, JOHN BATTLE (Va.) 1: Ashland seventh-grader Jenna Delaney hit a three-run home run in the third inning to break open a close game and Jada Erwin shut down the visitors from Virginia the rest of the way as Ashland earned the victory.
Delaney’s bomb to left-center field capped a four-run frame for Ashland, who answered back after John Battle had cut the deficit to 2-1 in the top of the frame.
With additional cushion, Erwin went to work in the circle, limiting the John Battle offense over the final four frames. Erwin allowed four hits and one earned run in the complete-game win.
Maddie Kersey finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate while adding 10 put-outs in the field. Alauna Troxler added two hits in the win.
JOHN BATTLE 001 000 0 – 1 4 1
ASHLAND 024 100 x – 7 9 0
Wheeler and Ratliff. Erwin and Patrick. Hitting: (JB) Wheeler 2B; Collins 2B. (A) J. Delaney 2-3, HR, 3 RBI; Kersey 3-3, RBI; Troxler 2-4; Samuel 2B.
WHEELERSBURG 16, FRANKLIN COUNTY 0 (4 innings): Wheelersburg (9-1) got a balanced offensive performance, producing runs in every inning to dispose of Franklin County in a mercy-rule shortened victory.
Macee Eaton went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs while Andijo Howard was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs to lead the Pirates to the win.
Catie Boggs also was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs in the win for Wheelersburg, who scored six runs in the third inning to break things open.
Howard struck out four in the one-hitter for the win in the circle.