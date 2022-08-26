Making it back to Wheeling Island Stadium for the Class AAA championship was a great experience for Huntington in 2021.
That experience once in Wheeling, however? That’s something the Highlanders are keen on changing, if able to secure the opportunity.
Huntington coach Billy Seals knows his team has plenty of talent returning from the 13-1 team that lost to Martinsburg, 62-21, in the title game, but Seals also knows that there are plenty of obstacles standing in the Highlanders’ way from a repeat trip to Wheeling.
“We’re one of the programs that year-in and year-out, teams talk about having a chance to get to Wheeling,” Seals said. “I think we enjoy that pressure and our kids know that’s the expectation. There’s no complacency on this team, though. They understand, especially with the way the last game ended. We didn’t play really good football there. Give Martinsburg credit for that.”
While the skill positions return plenty, there are two key positions where Seals and his staff have been focused in preseason to get the team moving in the right direction.
“If you look at our offensive line, we graduated four out of five up front and, at linebacker, we graduated three of four,” Seals said. “Those are two positions we are most concerned about because football is blocking and tackling.”
In terms of the skill set returning, it starts with quarterback Gavin Lochow, who won the 2021 House Award as the state’s best quarterback following a season in which he amassed 3,600 all-purpose yards and 37 touchdowns.
Lochow threw for 1,952 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing more than 60% of his passes while also rushing 254 times for 1,677 yards and another 18 touchdowns.
“Having a three-year starter back at quarterback really helps your cause,” Seals said. “Mechanically, he’s a lot better and his intermediate passing game and knowledge of coverages have improved.”
Lochow also has several weapons at his disposal with Zah Zah Jackson, who was dynamic on both sides of the ball as a freshman last season, taking on a bigger chunk of the offensive load.
“We knew he was going to be good, but the question was, ‘How good can he be?’” Seals said. “Last year, we didn’t want to throw too much at him as a 14-year-old kid and he likely didn’t touch the ball as much as he’d have liked. We’ll fix that this year.”
Others who will make an offensive impact include South Charleston transfer Wayne Harris, Kahlief Tye Jr., Malik McKneely and D’Edrick Graves.
Sophomore Robby Martin, who has many high-Division I offers already, goes from newbie to veteran on an offensive line that lost four starters. Martin’s progression will be critical to the line’s success. C.J. Williams and Tyrus Mayo will be looked at for guard spots while Wyatt Adkins and Jesse Adkins will each be in the mix, too.
On the defensive side, Kiyou Jackson is a player who Seals feels will be a force in the middle, along with Gavin Adkins, who returns after an injury-plagued 2021 season.
In the second level, Donovan Garrett is a player to watch for the Highlanders as he shifts to a linebacker spot in an effort to get game experience and leadership at the position. He joins Jordan Price as a veteran there.
Seals’ secondary is an area that he’s excited about with Tye coming back after being one of the team’s top playmakers defensively last year.
“He’s the leader on the back half and he does the little things and is intelligent,” Seals said. “Zah Zah and Wayne Harris are playing in the secondary, along with Avonte Crawford, who has been at safety. We really like the back end of our defense.”
Huntington also returns a game changer on special teams with kicker Johnny Aya-Ya returning. Aya-Ya, who can hit from 40-plus in field goals and consistently gets the ball to the goal line on kickoffs, is a weapon to flip the field.
“That’s a huge advantage for us,” Seals said.
Huntington opens its 2022 season on the road at Spring Valley on Friday.