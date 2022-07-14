LOGAN, W.Va. — Huntington jumped to a 3-0 lead and rolled to a 9-3 victory over the Elk District in the West Virginia Little League 8-10 all-star state tournament Thursday.
Chris Johnson was the winning pitcher. He allowed one unearned run on one hit with seven strikeouts and four walks in four innings.
“We’ve played this team six or seven times the last three years, and it’s always a great battle,” Huntington coach Adam Yeager said. “We hit the ball just enough, fielded well and Chris Johnson pitched a great game. Bryce Runyon came in and closed it for us.”
Huntington advances to the regional tournament July 23 in Wilson City, North Carolina, against an opponent to be determined.
Elk District pulled within 3-1 with a run in the top of the third, but Huntington scored once in the bottom of the inning, then scored twice in the fourth and three times in the fifth.
Elk District scored two runs in the sixth inning.
Huntington finished with seven hits and two errors. Elk District had six hits and committed four errors.
Jace Moss went 2 for 4 with two runs batted in for Huntington.
Yeager, Matt White and Chris Johnson coached Huntington to the title of the 14-team event.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
