Huntington’s boys swim team made some history on Friday at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.
The Highlanders accumulated 119.5 points after the final round of the state swim championships to earn a program-best third-place finish.
“Third in the state is insane,” Huntington coach Emily Akalski said. “You don’t expect that coming out of Huntington. The best we’ve ever gotten before is fifth. So to even get third and even be in the top has been something really different for us.
“When I took over the team nine years ago, we were happy to qualify one boy. To go from that to third is just crazy. Just getting to witness the growth of the team.”
Parkersburg South earned the team title (134) and Bridgeport was the runner-up (125).
Each first-place finish counts for 16 points toward the team totals. Second place is worth 13 points, third place counts for 12 points, fourth place is worth 11 points, fifth place is worth 10 and sixth is worth nine. Relays are worth double points, so a first-place finish in a relay is worth 32 points.
The Highlanders accumulated 62 points in the three relay events. Huntington placed third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:43.83), 10th in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:36.96) and won the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:21.48). GW placed fourth in the 200-yard medley relay (1:44.87) and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:33.95).
Huntington’s Henry Sheils won an individual title in the 100-yard butterfly (50.45) and placed second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:43.57). Luke Adkins earned fourth place in the 100-yard freestyle (49.47).
“His 100 fly was phenomenal,” Akalski said. “Nick Lugo from Jefferson, he gave Henry a run for his money, which was nice to make him really have to work for it and earn it.”
Lugo posted a 51.25 to earn second place in the 100-yard butterfly.
Hurricane’s Bradley Boyd finished second in the 200-yard individual medley (1:56.39) and second in the 100-yard freestyle (47.73). Winfield’s Abram Bias placed fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:50.04). Cabell Midland’s Brandon Workman earned fourth place in the 100-yard butterfly (55.00) and was fifth in the 100-yard backstroke (59.71).
Though Parkersburg South won by just 10 points, the results weren’t as close as they looked on paper. Parkersburg South secured the win before the final event — the 400-yard freestyle relay — and was disqualified in that event.
“South [Thursday] had a great meet,” Akalski said. “And to show up today and do it again was insane. They swam amazing. They DQ’d their last relay and still won the meet. That is nuts.”
George Washington finished fourth (102), Buckhannon-Upshur was fifth (88), Wheeling Park placed sixth (87), Parkersburg was seventh (82), Morgantown came in eighth (81), Robert C. Byrd earned ninth (78) and Jefferson rounded out the top 10 (77).
Cabell Midland placed 11th (55), Hurricane was 16th (26), Winfield finished 20th (10) and Spring Valley was 25th (2).
GW wins third straight girls title
On the girls side, George Washington defeated Morgantown 207-192 to claim its third straight team title.
The Patriots accumulated 76 points in the three relay events on Friday. The Patriots placed third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:52.41), second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:44.54) and second in the 400-yard freestyle relay GW (3:40.59).
Morgantown won two of the three relays — the 200-yard medley (1:50.23) and the 400-yard freestyle (3:35.51) — but placed 11th in the 200-yard freestyle relay and earned just four points. Morgantown accumulated 36 points in the relays.
The time of 3:35.51 in the 400-yard freestyle relay is a meet record. The previous record (3:37.14) was set last year by GW’s Amelia Walko, Ashlee Wilcher, Olivia Ridenour and Madi McGlothen.
Individually, GW’s McGlothen won the 200-yard individual medley (2:04.73) by four seconds over the runner-up, Morgantown’s Delaney Householder (2:08.43). In the 500-yard freestyle, McGlothen earned the individual title (4:58.22) with almost 15 seconds to spare over Householder (5:12.26). It’s the third year in a row McGlothen won both of those events.
GW’s Ashlee Wilcher was the individual victor in the 100-yard freestyle (52.52) in a close race with Parkersburg South runner-up Jordan Claypoole (52.89). Wilcher was the runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle (24.14) as Morgantown’s Cadence Vincent won the title in that event (23.35).
Ridenour earned fourth place in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.98) and Mia Walko placed sixth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.49).
Winfield’s Maddie Foster earned an individual title in the 100-yard butterfly (57.51) and placed second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.14).
Hurricane’s Julia Bobersky placed sixth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.42) and her teammate Jayme Meadows earned fifth place in the 100-yard freestyle (55.80). Meadows also earned fourth place in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.12).
In the team standings, Buckhannon-Upshur placed third (122), Bridgeport was fourth (114), Fairmont Senior placed fifth (94). Hurricane was sixth (72), Wheeling Park earned seventh (70), John Marshall placed eighth (62), Huntington was ninth (46) and Spring Mills earned 10th (45).