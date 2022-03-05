HUNTINGTON -- About the only person to get a grip on Huntington High’s Garrin Arthur was older brother Justin.
The elder Arthur, a former state wrestling champion for the Highlanders, put a nice, emotional bear hug on his younger brother Saturday night as he came off the mat after he pinned Brent Bosley of Parkersburg South in the Class AAA championship match at 120 pounds in the 75th annual West Virginia State High School Wrestling Tournament at Mountain Health Arena.
Arthur, a freshman, admitted he was surprised Bosley took him down to start the second period with a 2-0 lead.
“He’s good on top and neutral,” Arthur said.
Arthur worked Bosley into a cradle, held it and got the pin at 2:24. The Huntington coaches and his teammates rushed to congratulate Arthur, and the fans let out their emotions from the stands.
For Arthur, that’s pins over two of the top wrestlers in the state at his weight class. He won his semifinal Friday night by major decision and got another bear hug from his brother Justin, who won state titles for Huntington in 2010, 2012 and 2013.
Arthur downplayed the underdog role, knowing Bosley had pinned him in their last two meetings.
“I felt I was the underdog again,” he said. "But I was having such a good tournament I couldn’t live with myself knowing coming into my last match I got second in that one because I thought that way.”
When the second period whistle blew, Arthur went to work.
“I’ve had a few pins with the cradle,” he said. “I had room. When the whistle blew I locked it up.”
After a few moments, tears finally came to the champ’s eyes.
“I always thought I’d have tears in my eyes,” he said. “Actually I was a little shocked. My brother ran over. My teammates, my coaches, family and fans in the stands. Finally it happened.”
Arthur finishes the year 24-9.
“I knew I had potential,” he said. “I was not a big name coming in. My brother was the same way. He was a big part of that.”
Huntington coach Rob Archer said Arthur came a long way.
“Pinned twice by that guy with a cradle,” he said. “He made the adjustments and it worked in the quarters. I thought, ‘Let’s go do it again.’ Yesterday was good, today was even better. Beat No. 1 and No. 2 kid with the same move. He’s a quiet kid who does a good job.”
Arthur’s teammates in the finals were Quran Miser at 182 and Robby Martin at 285.
Cabell Midland’s Nick Giompalo had the match against Miser. Cabell Midland’s other finalist was Logan Fischer at 195. He got beat by Brock Kehler of University, 7-0.
Giompalo grinded out a decision over Misner, 4-3, and was in tears after the match. He’s been battling a leg injury.
“I had to judge if my game plan would work or not,” Giompalo said. “The past two weeks have been a grind. It feels great to win. Emotions are high. I want to thank my partner (Fischer) and the coaches.”
“Dig deep,” Knights coach Louden Goodpaster said. “Wrestle smart and find a way to win.”
Jones won his match, 6-1, over Jeffery Jones of Parkersburg.
“I worked hard, I made sure he couldn’t beat me,” Jones said.
In team standings, Wheeling Park won Class AAA for the first time since 2006 and ended Parkersburg South’s seven-year run at the top. The Patriots went 4-2 in the finals and had 207.5 points. University took second with 176.
Point Pleasant, ranked No. 1 all season in Class AA and seeking a fourth straight state title, had a 6-for-7 winning effort in the finals and easily won with 233 points. Fairmont Senior and Cameron tied for second with 115.5. That number gives Cameron the Class A crown.
Referees working the tournament wore arm bands to honor former officials Jeff Medley and George Keeney, who recently passed away. There was a moment of silence for the two prio to Thursday’s matches.