Huntington’s Imani Hickman cuts down a piece of the net as the Highlanders defeat Morgantown in the championship of the 2022 West Virginia Class AAAA Girls State Basketball Tournament on March 12 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
HUNTINGTON — Imani Hickman took a chance, and it paid off.
Hickman signed with Chowan University on Monday. The former Huntington High School girls basketball star originally was going to Alderson Broaddus, but a coaching change prompted her to reopen her recruitment late last month.
“It was pretty late, but my family and I were pretty confident we could find a home,” Hickman said.
Alderson Broaddus coach Summer Quesenberry left to take the head position at D’Youville University in Buffalo, New York. The Battlers replaced Quesenberry with Ta-Rel Franklin on June 13.
Chowan, an NCAA Division II program, as is Alderson Broaddus, appealed to Hickman. She said she looks forward to playing at the private Baptist university in Murfreesboro, North Carolina.
“I’ve always wanted to go to school in North Carolina,” said Hickman, a 5-foot-11 post player. “The coaches and players were very welcoming. The education is great. It felt like home and is a very pretty place.”
A two-time all-stater, Hickman averaged 9.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game last season to lead the Highlanders to a 24-1 record and a second consecutive Class AAAA state championship. She also contributed 2.2 steals, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocked shots per game.
Chowan went 18-10 least season and advanced to the second round of the Conference Carolinas tournament. The Hawks finished fifth in the 13-team league in the regular season.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
