CHARLESTON — Huntington’s Kerrigan Parks shot a 1-over par 71 to take a four-stroke lead after the first round of the West Virginia Women’s Amateur at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston on Sunday.
Parks intermingled four birdies and five bogeys to set the score that 23 competitors will be chasing on Monday.
As they prepare for Monday’s second round, Parks takes a four-shot lead over Charleston’s Torren Kalaskey and a five-stroke advantage over Huntington’s Susan Glasby and Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins.
While Parks holds the lead, many eyes are on Hawkins, the 13-year-old sensation from Hurricane who became the youngest ever to win the West Virginia Junior Amateur title earlier this month when she earned an 11-stroke victory at Glade Springs.
Hawkins is firmly in contention in this tournament as well, and was near the top of the leaderboard throughout the day until struggling on her final three holes.
Hawkins sat at 2-over heading to the 16th hole, but finished double bogey-bogey-bogey to end the day at 6-over, which is five shots back.
On Monday, Parks will tee off at 8:09 a.m., along with Barboursville’s Candy Rollyson and Vienna’s Molly McLean.
Kalaskey and Glasby will be together in the 8:36 a.m. trio with Shepherdstown’s Karen Kinnett.
Hawkins takes off at 8:27 a.m., along with Charleston’s Emma Nicol and Daniels’ Karen Rainey.