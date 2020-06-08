VIENNA, W.Va. — Huntington’s Pat Carter ran away from the field at the 8th annual West Virginia Golf Association Senior Open, which concluded on Monday at Parkersburg Country Club.
Carter became the first amateur to win the tournament since 2013 when Steve Fox of Huntington took the title.
Carter also joined Fox as the lone players to win all four ‘majors’ in their first three seasons of Senior Golf.
After jumping to a four-stroke lead following Sunday’s first round, Carter followed that performance with a 3-under 70 to earn the wire-to-wire title in the Championship Division.
Carter, a former Marshall University standout golfer, started his round strong, notching consecutive birdies on the par-5 3rd hole and par-4 4th hole to continue the momentum he built on Sunday’s back nine when he birdied four holes to take command.
As has been the case for years, consistency was key for Carter’s success as he finished the tournament with nine birdies and only one bogey — that coming on his last hole of the 36-hole event when he had the championship in hand.
Carter topped pros Ty Roush of Mason and Barry Evans of Charleston by eight strokes. Evans matched Carter’s low round on Monday of a 3-under 70 to finish the event at Even par with Roush, who shot a 74 on Monday.
In the Senior Division, Martinsburg’s Jim Carpenter fired a 2-under 71 on Monday to run away with a 12-stroke victory.
Carpenter finished at 4-over for the tournament, which bested three players — Vienna’s Shawn Manzo, Beaver’s William Ray and Cottageville’s John Drake — by a dozen strokes.
Carpenter started out hot with birdies on three of his first seven holes to quickly overtake Manzo, who started the day with a three-stroke lead, but instantly saw it evaporate after a triple-bogey on the first hole.
Manzo shot an 86 on Monday to finished tied for second.