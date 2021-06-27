HUNTINGTON — Huntington High softball coach Shawna Francis was named as the Mountain State Athletic Conference Softball Coach of the Year this week.
The award was announced along with the all-conference teams and superlatives this week by the league officials.
On the All-MSAC First Team, state champion Cabell Midland led the way with four selections.
Those selections were catcher Olivia Pelfrey, infielder Rielly Lucas, outfielder Simone Blanks and designated hitter Hailey Roe.
Huntington and Spring Valley each had a pair of selections.
The Highlanders featured infielder Lexi Black and outfielder Caelin Marcum while the Timberwolves featured outfielder Jenna Christopher and utility selection Brooklyn Osburn.
Hurricane’s Alivia Meeks was also named as an infielder on the first team.
Huntington and Spring Valley each had a pair of second-team selections as well.
For the Highlanders, the two honorees were outfielder Jayla Bias-Smith and utility player Amilia Howard.
For the Timberwolves, pitcher Madison Pitts and infielder Emma Souder received accolades.
Cabell Midland pitcher Jess Terry was also a second-team selection