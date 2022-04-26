HUNTINGTON -- The Quakers just got quicker.
Huntington High School star swimmer Henry Sheils signed with the University of Pennsylvania on Friday. He is the first Highlanders swimmer to earn a scholarship at an NCAA Division I program.
"I strongly believe U Penn is the perfect environment for me to challenge myself to become a better overall student, leader and person," Sheils said. "I couldn't be happier to continue my swimming career with a phenomenal group of incoming freshmen and current team members. Immersing myself in an environment in which I am far from being the fastest swimmer on the team will push me to take my athletic talents to a new level."
Sheils, who said he will major in biochemistry, is a four-time all-Mountain State Athletic Conference and all-region performer and three-time all-stater. He won five individual state titles, capturing the 100-yard butterfly this season, the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard freestyle in 2021 and the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly in 2020. Sheils also anchored Huntington's 2022 400-yard freestyle relay team.
Sheils owns seven Highlanders records, including the 100 free in 0.48.67, the 100 backstroke in 0.53.3, the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.78, the 100 butterfly in 0:50.45, the 200 free in 1:43.38, the 200 individual medley in 1:59.77 and the 500 free in 4:59.79. He also swam on school-record-setting relay teams in the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free.
"He's going to do great," Huntington coach Emily Randolph said. "He had a lot of schools on his radar. This is going to be the perfect challenge for him to become even a better swimmer somehow."
Randolph said she can't replace Sheils, but because of him the squad's younger swimmers significantly have improved.
"If you asked me four years ago when he was a freshman, I'd say I'm never going to survive losing Henry," Randolph said. "Now, the ones coming up underneath him, they want to be like Henry. We're actually OK and I never thought I'd say that, but he's been a very good influence on the others."
The Quakers haven't won an Ivy League championship since 1971. Sheils, who has a 4.8 weighted grade-point average, said he hopes to help change that. He said he picked Penn after narrowing his offers to Denison and William & Mary.
Sheils is devoted to swimming, but said if he were to play another sport, it would be for Highlanders basketball coach Ty Holmes.
"I like to play basketball," Sheils said. "If I wasn't a swimmer, I'd like to be a basketball player. This is a good school for both."
Sheils said he likes Penn's combination of academics, athletics and student life.
"I just believe the combination of academics and athletics is perfect for me," he said. "The diversity, people are from all around the globe. Meeting people from different backgrounds is appealing to me."