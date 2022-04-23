HUNTINGTON -- Braden Shepherd literally made quick work of St. Albans.
The Huntington High School pitcher wasted little time between pitches in hurling the Highlanders (14-5) to a 9-3 victory over St. Albans (15-3) Saturday in a key Mountain State Athletic Conference baseball game at Cook-Holbrook Field.
"I love to work quickly," said Shepherd, who earlier in the week committed to Marietta College. "I like to work on my own time."
Perhaps the fast pace affected the usually potent Red Dragons, who scored no fewer than five runs in each of their last 14 games. Shepherd limited St. Albans to one run on four hits, striking out eight and walking three in six innings. His fastball sat from 86 to 88 mph and was complimented by a slider, curve and occasional change-up.
"I was throwing my off-speed stuff for strikes early," Shepherd said. "That was the key."
Huntington provided plenty of support early. Lucas Conn led off the bottom of the first inning with a single and scored on an error. In the second, the Highlanders struck for four runs, with Conn, Austin O'Malley, Carson Carter and Lucas Hall crossing the plate.
Conn singled in Carter in the fourth to make it 5-0. Carter, Conn and Adam Hanlon scored in the sixth to set the score. Shepherd helped himself in the inning with a two-run double.
St. Albans scored once in the sixth when Ayden Youngblood's base hit plated Will Campbell. In the seventh, Garrett Comer singled home Nate Price, then scored on a double by Brady Williams.
"We have to clean up some errors a little bit," Highlanders coach John Dennison said. "Shep pitched well. He looked good on the mound. This win should give us a good seed in the MSAC tournament if we take care of business the next two games."
Conn went 3 for 4 and stole two bases. Hanlon was 3 for 4 and Hall 2 for 2. Campbell and Youngblood each went 2 for 3 and Williams 2 for 4.
Both teams return to action at 6 p.m. Monday, Huntington at home vs. Cabell Midland, the Red Dragons at South Charleston.
ST. ALBANS 000 001 2 -- 3 7 2
HUNTINGTON 140 103 x -- 9 10 3
Mosley, Mullens (4), Youngblood (6) and Price; Shepherd, Mattison (7) and O'Rourk.
HItting: (SA) Campbell 2-3, Youngblood 2-3, Williams 2-4 2B; (H) Conn 3-4 2 SB, Hanlon 3-4 2B, Hall 2-2, Carter 2B.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
