HURRICANE — Hurricane didn’t score an earned run until the sixth inning, but by then had an insurmountable lead.
The Redskins (30-1) took advantage of four Cabell Midland errors to take a 3-0 lead on their way to a 7-2 victory Monday night in the Class AAA, Region IV baseball tournament at Lola Meeks Field.
“You can’t make errors against any team, especially a team like that,” Knights coach Tracy Brumfield said. “We have to come out and play better (Tuesday).”
The clubs meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Ona in the second game of the best-of-three series with a state tournament berth on the line.
“No one has won anything, yet,” Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin said. “It’s double elimination for a reason.”
Still, Sutphin would rather go in up 1-0 than behind a game. The pitching of Ismael Borrero and hitting of several of his teammates made sure that happened. Borrero, a junior right-hander, allowed two runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk. He hit one batter.
“The defense behind me worked the whole game,” Borrero said. “(Cabell Midland) is a good club. We have to come back tomorrow and play well again.”
The Redskins took advantage of two Knights errors in the third inning to take a 1-0 lead. They added a pair of runs in the fifth when Brogan Brown reached third on a three-base error that scored Dylan Bell, then scored on Cam Carney’s double.
Cabell Midland (18-9) scored once in the sixth, but Damian Witty, Quarrier Phillips, Bryson Rigney and Bell drove in runs in the seventh to give Hurricane a 7-1 lead.
Austin Holley doubled in Clay Holmes in the seventh to set the score.
Redskins’ leadoff man Ethan Spolarich went 3 for 4. Phillips was 2 for 4. Farrar went 3 for 3.
Hurricane loaded the bases in the first two innings, but Knights’ starter Logan Lingenfelter, who fanned eight, worked out of the jams.
“We had opportunities early, but didn’t get the big hit,” Sutphin said. “We got them later.”
CABELL MIDLAND 000 001 1 — 1 7 4
HURRICANE 001 024 x — 7 10 2
Lingenfelter, Fetty (5), Collins (6) and Ball; Borrero and Johnson.
Hitting: (CM) Farrar 3-3, Holley 2B, Elkins 2B; (H) Spolarich 3-4 3B, Phillips 2-4 2B, Witty 2B, Rigney 3B, Bell 2B.