How tough is Hurricane freshman pitcher Kenzie Kessel? Well, she took a pitch off her arm in the fifth inning, but wasn’t awarded a base because that part of her body was ruled to be in the strike zone.

So on the next pitch, she swatted a single to right field. And that wasn’t her most inspirational contribution, because fired a six-hit shutout Tuesday night as the Redskins romped to a 12-0 victory against George Washington at John Adams Middle School.

