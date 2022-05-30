HURRICANE, W.Va. -- Hurricane defeated Wahama 6-1 Saturday at Lola Meeks Field in a hastily arranged high school baseball tune up for the state tournament.
The Redskins (32-4) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Chase Hager singled in Owen Gress. Hurricane scored on an error in the second inning before increasing its lead to 3-0 in the third on a base hit by Quarrier Phillips plated Brogan Brown.
The White Falcons (25-7) pulled within 3-1 with a run in the fourth, but Hurricane got the run back in the fifth on a double by Braden Sloan to score Ethan Spolarich. In the sixth inning, Cam Carney scored on a passed ball and Brown hit into a fielder's choice to drive in Caden Dingess.
Both teams play in the state tournament at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston this week. The Redskins face defending Class AAA champion Bridgeport (34-5) about 7:30 p.m., Friday. About 1 p.m. Thursday, Wahama will take on Moorefield (18-14) in a Class A semifinal.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
