SHENANDOAH JUNCTION — Hurricane and Jefferson went into their game Friday night knowing that a victory would help their postseason hopes with all things being considered and the state’s COVID-19 color map not a consideration.
The game proved to be a battle of survival as 13th-ranked Hurricane gained a 22-17 victory over the Cougars, who lost their starting running back after the first quarter and their starting quarterback for a crucial final series.
Victory was secured by the Redskins when freshman Jefferson quarterback Christian Petruzzello’s pass to Spencer Powell came up 1 yard short of the first-down marker at the Jefferson 46-yard line, giving Hurricane possession with 54 seconds left in the game.
Petruzzello, who went 2 for 5 while facing constant blitzes, joined in the lineup as regular signal-caller Sammy Roberts sat on a medical table watching.
The Redskins improved to 4-2 and will await the announcement of the playoff field that could come later Saturday. Jefferson dropped to 3-6.
The teams were tight throughout the game.
Jefferson took a 3-0 lead on its first series on a 21-yard field goal by Oren Humphreys, ending a 15-play drive that consumed nearly nine minutes.
Humphreys also left the game injured against the physical Redskins.
That lead lasted 12 seconds as Jeremiah Riffle returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. The extra-point kick clanged off the upright, giving Hurricane a 6-3 lead.
The Cougars moved ahead 10-6 on Christian Blowe’s 1-yard plunge midway through the second quarter.
Powell set up the possession by intercepting a pass by Ismael Borrero at midfield and then catching a 34-yard pass, putting the ball at the Hurricane 11-yard line.
Hurricane went ahead with 18 seconds left as Borrero hooked up on a 26-yard pass to Elijah Rivera, who had run a wheel route and got wide open in the end zone.
A pass interference penalty against Jefferson on third down at midfield kept the drive solvent for the Redskins.
Hurricane made it two straight possessions with touchdowns as the Redskins scored on their opening drive of the second half as Tyrone Washington pushed over from the 2, giving his team a 20-10 lead.
Blowe scored his second touchdown on the ensuing series as he dashed 19 yards off the left side for a score, pulling the Cougars to within three points with 4:43 left in the third quarter.
Hurricane’s advantage moved to 22-15 on a safety as a punt snap sailed over the head of Jefferson’s punter into the end zone for a safety.
Jefferson played much of final three quarters without leading running back Evan Tewell, who suffered an injury.
Roger Forshee of the Cougars left the game in the second quarter and was taken to a hospital via ambulance.
Hurricane finished with 249 total yards of offense, while Jefferson finished with 264 yards.