The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Hurricane runners took the top four places Saturday as the Redskins boys won the Fairland Invitational cross country race at Old Locks 27.

Aaron Kidd topped the 129-runner field in 15:41.69. He was followed by teammates Ty Steorts in 16:31.28, Brady Dawkins in 16:45.72 and Nick Kennedy in 17:00.74. Andrew Bowen of Huntington High was fifth in 17:16.34.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you