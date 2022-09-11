ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Hurricane runners took the top four places Saturday as the Redskins boys won the Fairland Invitational cross country race at Old Locks 27.
Aaron Kidd topped the 129-runner field in 15:41.69. He was followed by teammates Ty Steorts in 16:31.28, Brady Dawkins in 16:45.72 and Nick Kennedy in 17:00.74. Andrew Bowen of Huntington High was fifth in 17:16.34.
Hurricane finished with 16 points. Rock Hill was second with 61, followed by Huntington High with 100, Fairland 133, East Carter 171, Ashland 182 and Gallia Academy 186.
Ava Ethridge of Winfield won the girls race in 19:05.97. Ella Hardin of Hurricane was second in 19:41.78, followed in the top five by Molly Dunlap of Fairland in 20:15.75, Laura Hamm of Coal Grove in 20:22.15 and Amanda Salmons of Wheelersburg in 21:33.47. The girls field featured 100 runners.
The Generals won with 43 points. Hurricane was second with 75, ahead of Huntington with 83, Wheelersburg with 94, Ashland with 163, Fairland with 170, Rock Hill with 189, Ignite with 189, East Carter with 204 and Ironton with 226.
Seth Hamm of Coal Grove won the middle school boys race in 10:44.47. Fairland won the team title. Laurel Johnson of Huntington won the girls race in 12:42.15. Barboursville was the team champion.
Football
FAIRVIEW 36, MORGAN COUNTY 8: The Eagles (1-3) broke a 16-game losing skid with a triumph over the Cougars (1-3) in Westwood, Kentucky. Caden Thomas rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. He also caught two passes for 56 yards and a TD. Austin Miller completed 9 of 13 passes for 119 yards and two scores. Miller also ran for a touchdown.
Girls soccer
POINT PLEASANT 10, GALLIA ACADEMY 0: Reece Oliver and Kiera Tatterson each scored four goals as the host Big Blacks (5-0-1) routed the Blue Angels (1-6). Delaney Pearson scored three goals.
