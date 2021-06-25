CHARLESTON — Don’t expect the buzz surrounding a state championship game to faze Hurricane or Bridgeport on Saturday morning.
In recent WV State Baseball Tournament history, no one has seen title games more than these two programs.
Hurricane is making its fourth consecutive appearance in the Class AAA title game while Bridgeport, who is in their first year back in the classification, is the six-time defending Class AA champion.
It makes for great theater as the teams line up to face each other at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Appalachian Power Park.
Both teams come into the game having had a target on their backs all season, but came out unscathed as their lineups proved better than the rest.
Hurricane (32-1) lost the second game it played all season, but has since rolled off 31 consecutive wins heading into Saturday’s matchup.
On Thursday, the Redskins jumped out to a huge lead on St. Albans, being within one hit of a mercy-rule win.
However, St. Albans clawed back with five hits in the seventh, eventually bringing the tying run to the plate before Joel Gardner, who also had three RBIs in the win, struck out the final two batters to secure the 10-7 victory.
“When you get to this point, it’s survive and advance and you give yourself a chance on Saturday,” Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin said. “That’s all it amounts to.”
Bridgeport (33-3) lost its season-opener to Morgantown, but had just two other blemishes on the season.
The Indians’ last loss came on May 15 when they fell 6-1 to Jefferson. Bridgeport avenged that loss on Thursday with a 7-5 win in the Class AAA semifinals.
Bridgeport took control of that contest, scoring five runs in the third — many on extra-base hits that went deep into the Appalachian Power Park outfield. Jefferson made a run late, but it was not enough as the Indians held off the charge of the Cougars and looked ahead to the Class AAA final where they will look to secure their first Class AAA title.
Bridgeport made the 2010 Class AAA Championship, but fell to Nitro, 6-0.
“We have one more thing we have to do,” Bridgeport coach Robert Shields said. “To get to that next step and for us to change in this new division, we have to be able to handle this adversity.”
Offense has been the critical component of Bridgeport’s success with the team scoring 418 runs in 37 games this season.
Not only has Bridgeport won, the Indians have been dominate.
Bridgeport has averaged 11 runs per game while yielding just 2.5 runs per game.
The Indians are led by outfielder Nathan Paulsen, pitcher Ben McDougal and infielder Cam Cole.