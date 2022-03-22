Nine players combined for 16 hits to help Hurricane (4-0) clobber Riverside (0-3) 16-0 in high school baseball Monday in Belle, West Virginia.
The mercy-rule victory was the Redskins' fourth in as many games.
Owen Gress and Luka Moore each went 3 for 3, with Gress driving in four runs and Moore two. Damian Witty and Cam Carney each were 2 for 2. Dylan Bell hit a home run. Bryson Rigney was the winning pitcher, combining with Ethan Spolarich on a one-hitter.
RACELAND 10, CABELL MIDLAND 4: Jakob Holtzapfel went 2 for 4 as the Rams (1-0) defeated the visiting Knights in a game that featured 13 errors. Clay Coldiron and Conner Hughes each scored three runs for Raceland. Holtzapfel and winning pitcher Andrew Floyd each scored two. Logan Lingenfelter had two of Cabell Midland's four hits.
GREENUP COUNTY 5, ASHLAND 4: Carson Wireman plated two runners to lead the Musketeers (4-0) past the Tomcats (1-3) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Cade Hunt went 2 for 3. Hunter Clevenger and Elijah Hankins each were 2 for 4. Cohen Underwood was the winning pitcher.
POINT PLEASANT 3, RAVENSWOOD 2: Hunter Lilly drew a bases-loaded walk with two out in the sixth inning and scored the winning run as the Big Blacks (1-1) defeated the host Red Devils. Lilly drove in two runs. Zach Jordan smacked two hits. Brylan Williams was the winning pitcher.
WAHAMA SPLITS: The White Falcons lost the first game but won the second in a doubleheader with Tyler Consolidated in Mason, West Virginia. The Silver Knights won the opener 5-0 as Ty Walton struck out 16 in a no-hitter. Wahama bounced back with 11 hits in the nightcap, winning 14-2. Ethan Gray and Nathan Manuel each smacked three hits, scored three runs and drove in two. Trey Ohlinger had two hits and two RBIs. Zach Fields and Hayden Lloyd each knocked in two. Bryce Zuspan picked up the win.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 13, HANNAN 2: Chase Pennington knocked in two runs and scored two as the Royals (1-1) clobbered the Wildcats (0-1) in Ashland. Luke Pennington scored three runs and earned the win.
Softball
LINCOLN COUNTY 6, NITRO 4: Ryleigh Shull went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and was the winning pitcher as the visiting Panthers beat the Wildcats (2-1). Lena Elkins struck out 15 in taking the loss. Avery Sayre went 3 for 3 and Karmen Hogan drove in two runs for Nitro.
ASHLAND 13, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Maddie Kersey went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs as the Kittens routed the Musketeers in Lloyd, Kentucky. Grace Delaney, Jada Erwin, Katie Samuel and Erin Patrick had two hits apiece. Erwin allowed two hits and struck out six to earn the win.
BOYD COUNTY 15, WEST CARTER 0: Kylie Thompson and Jaycee Goad combined on a no-hitter as the Lions (3-0) beat the Comets in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Alex Blanton was 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Sara Bays hit a three-run homer. Goad was 2 for 2 with a home run. Haylee Thornsberry went 2 for 2 with two RBIs.
WAHAMA 8, BUFFALO 0: Lauren Noble's sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning gave the White Falcons (2-0) the only run they needed in a triumph over the Bison. Lieving earned the win, striking out 18 and swatted three hits, with three RBIs. Amber Wolfe knocked in two.