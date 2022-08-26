The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Hurricane had something old, something new, something borrowed … and its offense blew up in Friday night’s opener.

Jeremiah Riffle carried 21 times for 190 yards and four touchdowns and Noah Vellaithambi threw for 230 yards and two scores as the Redskins continued their domination of Putnam County rival Winfield with a 48-21 victory in front of a near-capacity crowd estimated at 3,500.

Reach Rick Ryan at rickryan@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RickRyanWV on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you