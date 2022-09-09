HURRICANE, W.Va. — Having beaten Class AA Winfield and winless Capital in its first two games, Hurricane entered a Friday night showdown against fellow unbeaten George Washington looking to make a statement.
In all facets, the Redskins delivered just that.
Host Hurricane took advantage of six George Washington turnovers, sacked quarterback Abe Fenwick four times and held the Patriots to minus-32 yards rushing in a 56-7 bludgeoning at newly minted Jim McGehee Field.
It was a 7-6 Patriot lead at the end of the first quarter, but a litany of GW mistakes and an unyielding Hurricane pass rush — led by senior Mondrell Dean — proved to be far too much. The Redskins had built a 49-7 lead through three quarters, necessitating a running clock.
“I told the kids at the beginning of the week, ‘You guys haven’t beaten George Washington in a while. That’s a game we have to go get,’ and our kids just put it on their shoulders,” Hurricane coach Donnie Mays said. “We just got after it. We played one of our best games so far, and we’re getting better.”
That’s a scary proposition for opponents considering some of the numbers from Friday’s affair. Hurricane ran for 239 yards, attempted just eight passes and scored two touchdowns and a safety on defense.
Dean, who was in on three of four sacks, was moved from linebacker to defensive end for the game. He added two rushing touchdowns and accounted for the fourth-quarter score, returning a fumble — GW’s sixth and final turnover — 59 yards for a touchdown on the period’s first play. Most of the night he was lined up against Layth Gannam, a Virginia Tech commitment.
“My coach told me to be ready, I’m going to be lined up at defensive end against a Virginia Tech commit — all I knew is that we would come out and play hard,” Dean said. “We were going to prove that we’re supposed to be on top, for sure.”
The game began to slip away from the Patriots in the second quarter.
GW lined up for a punt on fourth-and-7 to start the period, but the snap sailed over punter Jordan Price’s head. He picked the ball up but was then stripped of the ball, with Hurricane returning the fumble to the 2-yard line. Two plays later, Jeremiah Riffle — who finished with 125 yards on 19 carries — rumbled in to make the score 13-7 Hurricane.
Over the course of six plays, GW turned the ball over three times, with Fenwick being picked off for the first of three times by Laron Hall-Dues and then on a fumble from running back Keegan Sack. It all helped lead to a 26-7 advantage for Hurricane at halftime.
Any inclination that the Patriots could recover disappeared to start the second half as GW couldn’t cover a Hurricane pooch kick, with the Redskins recovering at the Patriot 21. Eight plays later, Dean dove in from a yard out and the rout was on.
“Just one of those nights — we were going to have one, and I guess we picked tonight,” GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. said. “Just wasn’t very good. I don’t guess I got my guys ready enough to play. Our kids didn’t quit on us. We just had one of those bad nights.”
Other Hurricane highlights included a 98-yard interception return in the second half from sophomore Joey Quijano and a 25-yard touchdown connection from quarterback Noah Vellaithambi to Tyshawn Dues. Dean finished with 55 yards rushing and Dues added 50 yards receiving, with Elijah Rivera adding a 1-yard touchdown.
Fenwick finished 15 for 21 for 129 yards but lost 22 yards on the ground with sack yardage included. GW had another bad snap on a punt in the second half that Price dove on in the end zone for a Hurricane safety.