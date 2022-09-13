HUNTINGTON — If the West Virginia high school football playoffs began today, Cabell Midland and Huntington High wouldn't make it.
Knights and Highlanders fans need not fret, however, as the postseason is two months away and both teams' ratings are skewed because each had an open date in the first three weeks of the season.
The Secondary School Activities Commission ratings were released Tuesday. The top 16 teams at the end of the season in each of the three classes qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight earning first-round home games. Huntington High (1-1) and Cabell Midland (1-1) are tied for 18th in Class AAA with 6.0 points each.
Spring Valley (2-0) also experienced a bye week, but used triumphs over Huntington High and Portsmouth to accumulate 10.5 points, good for eighth. Hurricane (3-0, 12.33) is fifth.
Defending state champion Martinsburg (3-0, 14.0) tops Class AAA. Parkersburg South (3-0, 13.33) is second, followed in the top eight by Morgantown (2-0, 13.0), Parkersburg (3-0, 12.5), Hurricane, Hedgesville (3-0, 11.33), Princeton (3-0, 11.0) and Spring Valley.
Musselman (2-1, 9.0) is ninth, ahead of George Washington (2-1, 8.67), Bridgeport (2-1, 8.67), University (2-1, 8.67), Woodrow Wilson (2-1, 8.33), Spring Mills (2-1, 8.0) and, tied for 15th at 2-1 and 7.67, Buckhannon-Upshur, Brooke and Wheeling Park.
Lincoln County (0-3, 0.0) is tied for 27th.
In Class AA, Point Pleasant (2-1, 7.33) is 10th and Winfield (2-1, 7.0) tied with Nitro for 11th. Defending state titlist Fairmont Senior (3-0, 11.0) and Frankfort (3-0, 11.0) are tied at No. 1. North Marion (3-0, 10.33) is No. 2, followed in the first eight by Roane County (3-0, 10.0), Independence (3-0, 10.0), Lincoln (2-0, 9.5), Scott (3-0, 9.33) and Logan (3-08.67).
Keyser (2-0, 8.5) is ninth, ahead of Point Pleasant, Winfield, Nitro, Lewis County (2-1, 6.33), Weir (2-1, 6.33) and, tied for 15th at 2-1, 6.0, Clay County, Chapmanville and Nicholas County.
Wayne (1-2, 2.0) is 28th.
In Class A, Wahama (3-0, 7.33) is tied with Petersburg for seventh. Wheeling Central (3-0, 9.33) is No. 1. Van is tied for second with Tug Valley and Williamstown, all at 3-0, 7.67. Doddridge County and Weirton Madonna are tied for fifth at 2-0, 7.5.
Cameron, Tucker County and Greenbrier West are tied for ninth at 3-0, 6.67. James Monroe (2-0, 6.5) is 10th, followed by Wirt County (3-0, 6.33), Montcalm (3-0, 6.0), Man (2-1, 5.67) and, tied for 16th at 5.0, South Harrison (1-1) and Moorefield (2-1).
Buffalo (1-2, 2.28) is 28th. Tolsia (0-3, 0.0) is tied for 33rd.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
