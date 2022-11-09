HURRICANE, W.Va. -- Sometimes football teams blare music over their stadium speakers to simulate crowd noise.
If Hurricane does that this week, the song might be Taylor Swift's "Shake it Off." Not the most manly of tunes, to be sure, but that's the attitude the No. 4 Redskins (8-2) are taking into their Class AAA playoff opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home vs. No. 13 University (7-3).
Hurricane is trying to rid itself of the memory of a 24-21 loss to Huntington in the game that decided the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship last week. Redskins coach Donnie Mays said his team has no room to dwell on the setback because University is a quality opponent.
"University is very well coached," Mays said. "Coach (John) Kelly does a great job with them and he's been at it a long time. They know what they're doing and they're a sound football team."
As for the Huntington defeat, perhaps Hurricane and the Highlanders will meet again in the state championship game. Mays, though, said he's not concerned with Huntington.
"The playoffs are a new season," Mays said. "Everyone is 0-0. Everyone is going to give their best shot and get someone's best shot. The focus is to play another week."
The Hawks feature a strong team, but in two of three losses were blown out. University lost 78-14 to No. 1 seed Parkersburg South, and 55-33 to No. 9 Wheeling Park. The Hawks also fell 21-20 to cross-town rival Morgantown.
University averages 31.8 points per game, but gives up 23.2. Hurricane averages 44.8 and surrenders 11.7. The 21 points the Redskins scored last week were the fewest against any foe this season.
Although University might lack the firepower of Huntington, Spring Valley or Cabell Midland, the Hawks are dangerous.
"They're not a team to take lightly," Mays said. "They have a lot of good players."
Melique Lewis and Noah Braham are productive runners. Jaeden Hammack is the top receiver for program-record-setting quarterback Luke Hudson. Ethan Jackson leads a ball-hawking defense.
Hurricane counters with a plethora of weapons. Noah Vellaithambi has completed 113 of 187 passes for 1,902 yards and 18 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. Tyshawn Dues is his favorite target, having caught 31 passes for 662 yards and eight TDs.
The Redskins base much of their offense off senior running back Jeremiah Riffle, who has 1,835 yards and 18 touchdowns on 189 attempts.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
