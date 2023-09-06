HURRICANE, W.Va. -- To Savannah Hawkins, Marshall University is like a scorecard full of birdies.
"Marshall checked all the boxes," said Hawkins, a Hurricane High School golf star who committed to the Thundering Herd on Sunday. "I'm really excited about it. I've always wanted to play college golf, and Marshall's always been at the top of my list."
The winner of the 2022 and 2023 West Virginia High School Girls Golf Invitational, Hawkins has been among the dominant players in the state the last three-plus seasons. She won medalist honors at the 2023 Duke Ridgely Invitational, one of the more-prestigious co-ed high school golf events in West Virginia and the Tri-State, shooting 2-under-par 69.
Hawkins visited Coastal Carolina and considered several NCAA Division II programs before settling on Marshall, where she plans to major in biology, with a plan to become an orthodontist. She said her orthodontist, Larry Kalaskey, inspired her to go into the field. He is the father of former Herd golfer Torren Kalaskey, one of Hawkins' friends, and current MU men's golfer Joseph Kalaskey.
Marshall offered several aspects Hawkins found attractive, including a roster of familiar faces in Taylor Sargent, Madison Borders, Hanna Shrout and Emily McLatchey.
"They have a really awesome coach in Brooke Burkhammer," Hawkins said. "I know so many of their players. Marshall definitely is a good place for me to go and get better."
Hurricane coach Courtney Dolin said Hawkins is a joy to watch play.
"Her game speaks for itself," Dolin said. "She's an amazing student, has improved every year and participates in so many extracurricular organizations. She'll be a success on and off the course."
Hawkins thanked several people for helping her become a college-caliber player, including her sister Elaina, 11, who is a budding volleyball star at Teays Valley Christian School.
"She's my No. 1 supporter," Hawkins said of Elaina. "I'm thankful to God. I couldn't do it without Him."
Hawkins also mentioned local golf standouts Sam O'Dell, Christian Brand, Jonathan Clark, Pat Carter and Harold Payne as people who influenced her.
She said Scottie Scheffler is her favorite male pro golfer. He tossed her his golf ball during a round at the Greenbrier in 2019. Hawkins said the LPGA star she most admires is Nelly Korda.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
