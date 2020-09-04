HUNTINGTON — Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor does not know how many games his team will get in this season.
With Putnam County’s recent COVID-19 numbers, Friday’s contest with Huntington may be the lone game for a few weeks or even for the 2020 season.
Given the unknowns, Taylor’s message to his team was to make the most of each opportunity and his team did, using a late score to salt away a 21-9 win over Huntington High on Friday night at Bob Sang Stadium.
“Let me tell you, we’ve got some big old horses on that line — three of which are seniors — and we’re going to miss them,” Taylor said. “I hope they can get some more games. Governor, you just let me know what we need and I’ll do it. We want to get these guys some games.”
In a year of the weird, Hurricane’s best ally was a 17-play drive that oddly enough ended in zero points.
While the drive did not end in points, it chewed up more than half of the final quarter as the Redskins protected a one-score lead.
The Redskins got key plays from Ismael Borrero and J.T. James, who hooked up for three long third-down conversions to keep the drive alive.
“They locked (Chase) Hager down — No. 1 (Devin Jackson) is pretty good — so we had to go to J.T.,” Taylor said. “He made two big catches for us.”
Seals said his team’s inability to get off the field cost them dearly.
“They probably ran another five to six minutes off the clock, which was huge,” Seals said. “We got them in third-and-11, third-and-10 and third-and-22 and they convert. We just couldn’t get off the field. It was a game-killer because they ate so much time off the clock.”
The scenario forced Huntington to start at its own 2-yard line while needing a touchdown and the end result was a turnover on downs inside its own 10-yard line that Hurricane turned into a 3-yard touchdown run by Borrero — his second of the game — to produce the final score.
Seals said that, despite the result, he was pleased with his team, aside from some mistakes that he attributed to a young team.
“We played tough, but we made young mistakes,” Seals said. “You know what? No one is going to feel sorry for us. We’re Huntington High. We’re going to come back to work next week and try to get better.”
Mistakes filled the first half on both sides with penalties taking momentum from both sides.
It was Hurricane who took a 7-6 lead into the locker room after a late score before halftime.
Facing fourth-and-7 from the Huntington 17, Taylor opted to go for it instead of kicking a field goal that would cut a deficit in half.
The move paid off as Borrero lofted a fade into the arms of James, who got in behind the defense on a fade route. The extra point from Mor Ilderton gave the Redskins the one-point advantage at the break.
Borrero finished the game 8-of-15 for 98 yards with a touchdown pass and also had two rushing scores. James finished with five catches for 80 yards.
Special teams also proved huge for both teams on the evening.
Huntington got on the board first, courtesy of a 1-yard run by Amari Felder to cap a 14-play, 82-yard drive. However, Nathan Young’s extra point went wide to leave the score 6-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, Hurricane’s Chase Hager went straight up the middle to give Hurricane possession on the Huntington side of the field to flip momentum in favor of the Redskins.
“We missed an extra point, which is unacceptable and the kickoff return, we had two veteran guys that took a wrong angle that gave them the ball on the plus side of the field,” Seals said. “You can’t do things like that and win.”
In his first start, Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow finished 13-of-28 for 201 yards. He also added 75 yards rushing in the loss.
As of now, Huntington High is scheduled to take on Cabell Midland next week.
Hurricane is scheduled for its home opener with George Washington, but both Putnam and Kanawha counties are currently in a status that would keep them from playing next week.
HURRICANE 0 7 7 7 — 21
HUNTINGTON 0 6 0 3 — 9
HUN — Amari Felder 1 run (kick failed)
HUR — J.T. James 18 pass from Ismael Borrero (Mor Ilderton kick)
HUR — Borrero 1 run (Ilderton kick)
HUN — Nathan Young 25 FG
HUR — Borrero 3 run (Ilderton kick)
Team stats
HUR HUN
Total yards 218 303
First Downs 12 13
Rushes-Yards 34-120 24-102
Comp-Att-Int 8-15-1 13-28-1
Passing Yards 98 201
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yds 4-39 8-55
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Hurricane — Washington 21-105; Riffle 3-27; Borrero 9-(minus-1), 2 TDs, Team 1-(-11). Huntington — Lochow 10-75; Felder 4-10, TD; Samson 7-10; Safford 3-7.
PASSING: Hurricane — Ismael Borrero 8-of-15, 98 yards, TD, INT. Huntington — Gavin Lochow 13-of-28, 201, INT.
RECEIVING: Hurricane — James 5-80, TD; Brown 1-18; Hager 2-0. Huntington — Waynick 3-78; Jackson 4-67; Felder 4-41; Archer 1-10; Harrell 1-5.