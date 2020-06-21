Essential reporting in volatile times.

Nadia Legros
Hurricane senior high jumper Nadia Legros signs with the University of Connecticut’s track and field team on Friday during a small ceremony outside Hurricane High School.

Legros, who missed her senior season due to the coronavirus pandemic, also received offers from WVU, Marshall, UCLA and Florida. She talked about her decision to sign at UConn over other offering schools.

“[UConn] has kind of been my dream school,” Legros said. “I love New York and it’s really close to New York and a lot of my family is from there so I’ll be a lot closer to my family.”

Legros and her parents, clad in UConn athletic gear, set up a table in front of the school and a small crowd of friends and family gathered as she signed her commitment papers. In front of the crowd, her coach, Eric Cooper, said a few words acknowledging her accomplishments.

“If you’ve watched Nadia in practice, if you watch her compete, her going to the next level is absolutely no surprise at all,” Cooper said. “This is an exciting day for her, her family, myself and our program.”

Legros thanked her family, coach and teammates for their part in her athletic accomplishments.

