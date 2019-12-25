LESAGE — A Hurricane man is the latest local golfer to shoot his age at Riviera Golf Course. Doug Ward, 78, accomplished the feat as witnessed by Delma Sowers. Ward's round was on Monday at the public golf course located along W.Va. Route 2 just north of Huntington.
Hurricane man shoots his age at Riviera Golf Course
