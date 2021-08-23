HURRICANE, W.Va. — Hurricane High School’s soccer facility is now the Jim Dagostine Soccer Complex.
Dagostine, 74, is a beloved retired coach who led student-athletes in several sports through his career. He stepped away from coaching in 2019 to spend more time with family. Dagostine coached baseball, basketball, cross country, football, soccer, tennis and track at the high school and middle school levels. His first coaching assignment was baseball coach at Poca in 1969. He also served as an assistant coach for West Virginia University’s men’s basketball team.
Dagostine became coach of Hurricane Middle School’s soccer team in 1998 and admitted he knew little about the game. In eight seasons, however, he led the Redskins to five conference championships.
In 2012, Dagostine coached Hurricane High’s boys to the Class AAA state championship. He led the Redskins to another state title in 2017.
Dagostine went 190-36-24 at Hurricane High, winning two state titles, advancing to the state tournament six times, and claiming three Mountain State Athletic Conference championships. His 2009 team went 20-1 and was nationally ranked, outscoring foes 101-0 in the regular season.
His son, Tim Dagostine, starred in basketball at Poca High and Marshall University.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Boyd County’s Camaron Collins set a program freshman record for rushing yards, with 217 Friday in a 49-10 victory over South Point. The previous mark was 116 by David Caldwell in 1990.
Gallia Academy’s girls golf team set a program 18-hole record with a 345 in winning the Waterford Invitational. The Blue Angels’ Maddi Meadows shot 76, breaking the program record of 80 set by her sister, Bailey, in 2019. Greenup County’s girls golf team shot a program record nine-hole low of 174, bettering the previous mark of 195, during a match with Mason County, Lewis County and Raceland.
Madi Meade of Betsy Layne made a whopping 46 digs as the Bobcats (2-0) swept Lawrence County 3-0 in volleyball on Thursday.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Fairmont Senior basketball star Meredith Maier committed to Marshall.
Ashland wide receiver Enrique Padron picked up a scholarship offer from the University of Pikeville. Former Morgantown and current Scotland (Pennsylvania) Campus basketball player Blake Barkley was offered by the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Ritchie County’s Sophie Nelson committed to Emory & Henry for basketball.
OFFICIATING CLASSES: Two basketball officiating classes are coming up.
The River Cities Basketball Officials Association will hold its annual class for new basketball officials beginning 6 p.m., Oct. 4, at Chesapeake High School.
The class meets on Monday and Wednesdays for six weeks. Cost of the class is $85 dollars and does not include state registration fees. Fees are non-refundable and must be paid by second class. For details contact Lou Peake (304-633-8499) or Kevin Anderson (304-654-6832).
On Sept. 29, a basketball officiating class will begin at 6 p.m. at Green High School. Christian Meenach and Dave Stamm will teach the class. Signups are on the Ohio High School Athletic Association website.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Spring Valley football star Graeson Malashevich was awarded a scholarship at West Virginia University, where he competed the last two seasons as a preferred walk-on.
Former Parkersburg High wrestler Braxton Amos of the University of Wisconsin went 4-0 at the Junior World Championship to win a gold medal. Girls basketball standout Hazley Matthews transferred from Cabell Midland to Rock Hill. Dana Womack is the new boys basketball coach at St. Albans.
Former Huntington High offensive lineman Billy Ross of Marshall University has decided to no longer play football. Former Cabell Midland football assistant T.J. Carper won his debut as head coach of Vinton County, guiding the Vikings to a 12-7 victory over Unioto. It was Vinton County’s first won over the Shermans since 2013.
Fairview won the Kentucky “All A” 16th Region volleyball championship. Ironton’s home football game with Jackson on Friday has moved from 7 to 7:30 p.m.
