PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Hurricane exploded for a baker’s dozen runs in the top of the sixth inning Thursday night at Larry Allen Field as the Redskins secured a 17-4 mercy rule victory against host Parkersburg in Mountain State Athletic Conference action.
The 3-7 Big Reds proved to be their own worst enemy. The Redskins (7-5) took advantage of the miscues and plated 16 unearned tallies.
Center fielder Elise Pye paced the offense for Hurricane by going 2 for 4 with four RBIs. She was joined in getting two hits by teammates Jaden Jones, Grace Robie and Kenzie Kessel, all of whom knocked in a run. Hurricane also received two RBIs apiece from Katelyn Hopkins, Alex Anderson and Peyton Hudnall.
Kate Justice, who was staked to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, went the distance to earn the win. She allowed nine hits, four earned runs and issued three free passes and recorded a trio of strikeouts.
The Big Reds were led at the plate by Lilly Boice (2 for 4, double, RBI) and Krista Durkin (2 for 3, RBI) while Kylie Conley (six innings, five walks, seven strikeouts) was saddled with the setback.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.