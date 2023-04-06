The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Hurricane exploded for a baker’s dozen runs in the top of the sixth inning Thursday night at Larry Allen Field as the Redskins secured a 17-4 mercy rule victory against host Parkersburg in Mountain State Athletic Conference action.

The 3-7 Big Reds proved to be their own worst enemy. The Redskins (7-5) took advantage of the miscues and plated 16 unearned tallies.

