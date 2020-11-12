HUNTINGTON — Hurricane’s biggest asset in preparing for Spring Valley might be its middle school football field.
The 11th-seeded Redskins (4-2) are scheduled to visit the sixth-seeded Timberwolves (4-1) at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Class AAA high school football playoff quarterfinals. To prepare for the game on Spring Valley’s grass field, Hurricane has been practicing at its middle school’s grass field rather than on its normal artificial turf.
“We’re trying to get ready to play in the mud,” Redskins coach Jeremy Taylor said. “They’ve played (two) home games, so the field should be in pretty good shape, but we need to be ready for it.”
Hurricane is a pass-oriented team that can run the ball. Spring Valley features a run-dominant offense but can throw. The Timberwolves benefit from a big, talented offensive line led by West Virginia University commit Wyatt Milum, Marshall commit Bryce Biggs and fellow college prospects Corbin Page and Evan Ferguson.
“We have to be focused, dominate the line of scrimmage and play aggressive,” Milum said. “I’m excited. I can’t wait to get out there and play. We’ve been off for a month, so I can’t wait to get out there and play again.”
Taylor doesn’t want his team to spend all day being pushed through mud by Spring Valley’s big blockers.
“Spring Valley will do what they do,” Taylor said. “The field could be an advantage for them. We hope it dries out the next couple of days. Our middle school field kind of reflects their field.”
Biggs agreed with Milum that the Timberwolves are eager to take the field and focus will be key.
“I’m really excited for Sunday to roll around and be able to play,” Biggs said. “It’s been a few weeks with only practice, so I’m anxious to get out there and go against someone other than our scout team. We’ve been preparing hard and really focusing on Sunday’s game. As long as we don’t overlook them, I think we’ll be fine.”
Getting the Timberwolves’ offense off the field is critical for the Redskins to have success. Leading the charge will be 6-foot-1, 215-pound middle linebacker Brogan Brown, one of the state’s premier defenders. Taylor said Brown leads by example and does everything well.
“Brogan has played lights out,” Taylor said. “He could start for any team in the state and probably lead them in tackles. He’s a special player. You never have to worry about him missing a workout or not finishing a sprint.”
Taylor and his squad are grateful for the opportunity to play, at least so far. Putnam County is in gold on the state’s COVID-19 map and as long as it doesn’t go red by 5 p.m. Saturday, the Redskins will be eligible to play. Wayne County, where Spring Valley is, also is gold after being in orange much of the season.
“If you’d have asked me on Monday if we’ll get to play, I’d have said no way,” Taylor said. “We’ve had more (COVID) testing in the last two days than in the last five.”
Taylor offered no prediction on the outcome, instead praising the Timberwolves for their talent and coaching.
“We play every year and Spring Valley has a great team as always,” Taylor said. “It will be a battle for sure. Sometimes we have their number and sometimes they have ours.”
Hurricane and Spring Valley have split their last 10 meetings 5-5, with the Timberwolves winning the last three, including regular-season and playoff matchups last year.